Global High Performance Computing Market Research Report, Industry Analysis, Market Opportunities, Size, Value, Trends : Ken Research

According to study, “Global High Performance Computing Market – Trends & Forecast, 2017-2023” some of the major companies that are currently working in the global high performance computing market are IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc, Hitachi Ltd.

High-performance computing (HPC) is the use of super computers and parallel processing techniques for solving complex computational problems. It is typically used for solving advanced problems and performing research activities through computer modeling, simulation and analysis. It has the ability to deliver sustained performance through the concurrent use of computing resources. An HPC system involves all types of servers and microservers used for highly computational or data intensive tasks. Presently, HPC has been firmly linked to the economic competitiveness and scientific advances it is becoming important to nations.

HPC evolved due to meet increasing demands for processing speed. It brings together several technologies such as computer architecture, algorithms, programs & electronics, and system software. A highly efficient HPC system requires a high-bandwidth, low-latency network to connect multiple nodes and clusters. It is implemented in multidisciplinary areas such as climate modeling, oil & gas industry modeling, geographical data, biosciences, electronic desing automation and media & entertainment. They are used for completing an operation under a tight deadline, performing a high number of operations per second and completing a time consuming operations within the stipulated time.

On the basis of component, market is sub-segmented into the server, storage, networking devices, and software. On the basis of deployment, market is sub-segmented into on-premise, and on-cloud. On the basis of organization, market is segmented into small & medium sized enterprises and large enterprises. Moreover, on the basis of verticals, market is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities and transportation.

There are some growth drivers of HPC market such as a higher rate of HPC adoption in government, industrial, and enterprise application, need for high computational capabilities & complex application management and adoption of cloud high-performance computing etc. Some restraining factors for HPC are lack of expertise & high cost in maintenance and advancement in high performance workstations etc.

Nowadays, there is a huge demand of HPC, from the industrial and government. This technology is emerging prominently in government for national defense and security requirements. HPC is proving beneficial for development and design of advanced vehicles, weapons, high-resolution image processing, satellite mapping, and cryptographic analysis. It is the main reason that tends the government to invest in high-performance computing.

HPC is highly adopted in aerospace, automotive, steel and welding, consumer packaged goods and manufacturing, energy consumption and production, healthcare, finance, sports and entertainment, weather forecast and space research. The US is adopting high-performance computing in different industry verticals. It has helped many industries and enterprise to discover new things, and innovating their products and services.

In 2017, global HPC computing market had generated USD 31 billion. North America holds the largest market share in the high performance market due to the rapid adoption of the latest technological advancements. Networking devices provide organizations with optimum networking solutions that help them overcome the issues of traditional networks that are highly static and associated with high operational overheads and manual intervention. The market is growing increasingly due to technological advancements, data convergence and stable memory development. It is expected to reach a market value of USD 50 billion by 2023 growing with 8% CAGR.

