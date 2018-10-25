Global Automatic Content Recognition Market, Market size of $ 41.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Automatic Content Recognition Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $ 41.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)

Automatic Content Recognition technology helps audiences easily retrieve information about the content they watched. For smart TVs and applications with Automatic Content Recognition technology embedded the audience can check the name of the song which is played or descriptions of the movie they watched. Automatic Content Recognition technology enables automatic monitoring of the content played in TV. Information like the time of play, duration, frequency can be achieved without any manual effort.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-automatic-content-recognition-market/

The automatic content recognition market is broadly classified into media & entertainment, consumer electronics, e-commerce, education, automotive, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, defense & public safety and avionics based on the technologies. Media & entertainment holds the major market share of around 17% in 2015. Consumer electronics is one of the fastest-growing vertical in this market as the electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly embedding ACR technology in the smart devices such as TVs, and mobile handsets.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Based on the type, the Automatic content recognition market is segmented into solution and services. Solution Segment is further divided into Audio, Video & Image Recognition, Voice & Speech Recognition, Real Time Content Analytics, Security & Copyright Management, Data Management & Metadata, Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering & Enhancement, Encoding & Transcoding Solution, Broadcast & Media Monitoring, Media Synchronization and Audience Measurement. In 2015, Audio, Video & Image Recognition with market share of around 14% has dominated the solution market.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2015 (in %)

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2015 (in %)

The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a CAGR of 34.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, US dominated the North America Automatic Content Recognition Market. The Country has registered revenue of $ 2.6 billion in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 29.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automatic Content Recognition market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Nuance Communications, Inc., Digimarc Corporation, Shazam Entertainment Limited, ArcSoft, Inc., Enswers Inc. and Doreso.

Segmentation

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Type

Solution

Audio, Video, and Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real Time Content Analytics

Security & Copyright Management

Data Management & Metadata

Content Aggregation, Processing, Filtering, and Enhancement

Encoding & Transcoding Solution

Broadcast & Media Monitoring

Media Synchronization

Audience Measurement

Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support Services

Managed Services

Value-Added Services

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Technology

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-Commerce

Education

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defence & Public Safety

Avionics

Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market By Geography

North America Automatic Content Recognition Market

U.S. Automatic Content Recognition Market

Canada Automatic Content Recognition Market

Mexico Automatic Content Recognition Market

Rest of North America Automatic Content Recognition Market

Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Germany Automatic Content Recognition Market

U.K. Automatic Content Recognition Market

France Automatic Content Recognition Market

Russia Automatic Content Recognition Market

Spain Automatic Content Recognition Market

Italy Automatic Content Recognition Market

Rest of Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

China Automatic Content Recognition Market

Japan Automatic Content Recognition Market

India Automatic Content Recognition Market

South Korea Automatic Content Recognition Market

Singapore Automatic Content Recognition Market

Malaysia Automatic Content Recognition Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

LAMEA Automatic Content Recognition Market

Brazil Automatic Content Recognition Market

Argentina Automatic Content Recognition Market

UAE Automatic Content Recognition Market

Saudi Arabia Automatic Content Recognition Market

South Africa Automatic Content Recognition Market

Nigeria Automatic Content Recognition Market

Rest of LAMEA Automatic Content Recognition Market

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Digimarc Corporation

Shazam Entertainment Limited

ArcSoft, Inc.

Enswers Inc.

Doreso

Related Reports:

North America Automatic Content Recognition Market

Europe Automatic Content Recognition Market

Asia Pacific Automatic Content Recognition Market

LAMEA Automatic Content Recognition Market