Electronic Toll Collection Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Highlights

Electronic toll collection market size is expanding rapidly to cater to the growing demand of safe infrastructure. Technological advancements in this industry have forced the governments across the globe to make heavy investments on toll lanes. Positive government support in framing new standards and regulations regarding implementation of these systems and tolling has catapulted the industry growth. These systems are beneficial for companies and traffic agencies as they help to reduce costs by eliminating the requirement of multiple plazas. Furthermore, these systems positively impact the environment by reducing the exhaust emissions made during stoppages at manual booths.

Enhanced features of these systems such as lesser waiting time, assuring convenience of drivers and operators, cashless travelling facility, less environmental pollution, and reducing traffic congestion at the collection plazas are the benefits offered by this technology. Stringent government regulations and standards regarding toll collection coupled with increasing adoption of these systems in urban areas and highways will result in increasing demand of these systems.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4971

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are 3M (U.S.), Xerox Corporation(U.S.), Q-Free (Norway), Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France), Transurban Limited (Australia), International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada), Raytheon Company (U.S.), The Revenue Markets Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Toll Collect GmbH (Germany), Perceptics, LLC (U.S.), TransCore (U.S.), Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Xiamen Innov Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China); and software providers such as, VaaaN (India), TransCore, LP (U.S.), and GeoToll, Inc. (U.S.).

Segmentation

The market for global electronic toll system is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, application, means of toll collection and region. On basis of type the segment is further classified into electronic toll collection (ETC), all electronic tolling (AET), automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and transponders. On the basis of product, the market is further classified into automated vehicle identification (AVI) and automated vehicle classification (AVC). On the basis of technology the market of global electronic toll collection is further classified into radio frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short range communications (DSRC), global positioning system (GPS) and others. On the basis of toll collection, the market is further classified into prepaid and postpaid. Electronic toll collection has wide areas of applications such as highways, urban areas and others.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market for global Electronic Toll Collection Market. The usage of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles is high in North America, which is the main reason for the requirement of an effective transportation system in the North American countries.

In the United States, the electronic toll collection market has peaked. The ETC market is now slowly entering its mature stage and market growth is diminishing. All large projects have been or are being deployed, and the U.S. is approaching the replacement stage. Despite this decreasing demand for ETC implementation, the North American ETC market is still growing and is expected to do so in the next few years, but at a lower rate. In fact, demand for ETC installation in small or medium roads starts growing.

In Canada, toll collection is a recent concept. Therefore, Canada appears as a new market and the Canadian market for electronic toll collection is still in the infancy stage. Canada started implementing ETC systems in the late 1990s and so far, the concept of toll collection has not been very popular. Even in the 407ETR in Ontario—nown as the very first, all-electronic toll highway in the world—demand for new ETC implementations in Canada is not assured.

There is tremendous reluctance at the political and institutional level to convert existing roadways to toll facilities, particularly if there is no reasonable alternate route which is not tolled. Because of customers’ reluctance to accept the system and political fears, the Canadian ETC market in the next few years.

The European toll market, currently characterized by a large number of national companies and organizations, is also undergoing change. Countries such as Germany, France and Belgium have recognized that the market is changing and are moving toward setting standards.

The growing demand for electronic toll collection systems in Asia Pacific can be attributed to favourable government policies, growing investments in infrastructural development, and increasing adoption of automation across several regions.

A number of emerging economies are increasingly addressing the need to adopt time and cost efficient electronic toll collection systems throughout the major cities. For instance, in India, the National Payments Corporation of India has been encouraging several highways to install electronic toll collection systems with a view to increase digital payments across the country, supporting the cashless economy initiative of the government.

Nearly 14-16% of the toll collection in the country has been converted into electronic mediums, with the transaction number rising up to 7 million per month, reported the National Electronic Toll Collection in April 2017. The availability of advanced, easy, and convenient digital platforms for payment such as BharatQR and Samsung Pay has eliminated the waiting time required for card swipes.

Intended Audience

Technology Providers

Research organizations

Technology investors

Venture capitalists

Government organizations

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-toll-collection-market-4971

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition 16

2.2 Scope Of The Study 16

2.2.1 Research Objectives 16

2.2.2 Assumption & Limitations 16

2.3 Market Structure 17

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 19

3.2 Secondary Research 19

3.3 Primary Research 20

3.4 Forecast Model 22

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis 24

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants 24

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 24

4.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 24

4.1.4 Threat Of Substitute 24

4.1.5 Rivalry 25

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Electronic Toll Collection Market 25

4.2.1 OEMs 25

4.2.2 Solution/Service Providers 25

4.2.3 Contractors/Operators 26

4.2.4 End-Users 26

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction 28

5.2 Drivers 28

5.2.1 Rising Demand For Minimising Traffic Congestion And Fuel Consumption At Toll Stations

5.2.2 Increasing Government Initiative Towards Improved Road Safety And Infrastructure 29

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis 30

5.3 Opportunities 30

5.3.1 Need For Superior Video Analytics In Automatic Number Plate Recognition And Classification Of Vehicles 30

5.4 Challenges 31

5.4.1 Absence Of Common Technological Standards For Recognition Of Vehicles 31

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/electronic-toll-collection-market

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com