Dallas based Gharment Custom Clothiers Launches New Website

Oct’18, Dallas, Texas – Gharment Custom Clothiers “Gharment” is a startup company based in Dallas Texas, founded by fashion forward Dallasites’ Subhi Gharbieh, Amanda Dahab Gharbieh, and Ahmed Omar in December, 2017. The brand was established as a unique custom clothing brand aimed at providing the most exquisite variety of custom clothing for both men and women available. Gharment is based in Richardson with a central online store available for customers to shop and book appointments for custom consultations and fittings. The company has plans of expanding into a retail storefront in the summer of 2019. Gharment specializes in hand tailored suits, tuxedos, jackets, trousers, shirts, and denim to your desire. They focus on sourcing the most prestigious fabrics from the finest mills in Italy and the UK. Integrating the art of custom clothing, the brand strives to uphold ethics and value within every piece they create. Their passion for custom clothing helps them navigate clients through the custom clothing experience of a lifetime.

With tailor-artisans based in New York, our tailors use 300-year-old sartorial techniques mixed with modern day advances in technology to hand make every garment we create. Clients can customize details of their garments like the fabric, lapel, buttons, stitching, lining, pockets, collar, etc. Gharment is growing quickly, and hand-made over 200 articles of clothing in its first year of existence.

The Gharment website features an assortment of ties, pocket squares and lapel pins, as well as unique accessories found nowhere else on the market. With a perfect Google and Yelp rating, the custom shop aims to provide customers with the best possible custom clothing experience imaginable.

Gharment is defined by its slogan, “One of One”. Ultimately, every garment stands for itself, as should the unique clients who wear them and dare to be original. Whether you need a unique Shirt, Sweater, Blazer, trouser, or a pair of jeans: there is no reason to settle for anything that was not uniquely created for you. The brand prospers on providing one-of-a-kind handmade clothing. The brand mascot is a Kingfisher. With its tall stance, array of detailed colors and a straight thick pointed bill, the kingfisher is sure to catch your eye. Flawless and Unique, trademarking the beauty of a well-dressed male. The presence of a kingfisher symbolizes Royalty, Quality, and Exquisite Beauty.

Gharment Custom Clothiers has expanded from a minor startup, into a consistent Dallas business. The company manages to keep finances in check by growing organically and keeping overhead low. Without compromising on quality, Gharment offers custom garments made from prestigious fabric in the world such as Zegna, Scabal, Dormeuil, Marzoni, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Holland and Sherry, and Gladson; at the most competitive prices in the country.

