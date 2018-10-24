IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene

Naturopathic Therapies Institute – IndraGanga Naturopathic Therapy

Naturopathic Therapies

Naturopathic doctors use a variety of treatments. All naturopathic doctors are trained in the following natural therapies:

Read more @ https://indraganga.com/therapies/

Clinical Nutrition

Clinical nutrition examines the relationship between diet and health. Food elimination, variations in dietary habits may be recommended.

Physical Treatments

Physical Treatments includes soft tissue work (including therapeutic massage), naturopathic manipulation of muscle, bone or the spine, hydrotherapy techniques, diathermy and exercise therapy.

Prevention and Lifestyle Counselling

Naturopathic doctors address all aspects of a person’s life, identifying and addressing the impact that stress and life events have on a patient’s health and assisting patients to make effective lifestyle choices.

Some naturopathic doctors will have additional training in other natural therapies.

Read more @ https://indraganga.com/

About Us:

IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene is a Naturopathy Centre specialized in treating incurable and chronic diseases. With its tropical beauty and relaxing hospitality, this Centre is a perfect place to relax, detox and rejuvenate your mind, body and soul. In short span of time, IndraGanga has played a major role in saving lives of people suffering from incurable diseases. The measure of our success is the smile on the face of our patients, who enter our Centre as guests and leave as family.

Our team of qualified medical professionals is highly dedicated and service oriented and is in sync with the holistic nature cure principles of the Institute. At IndraGanga we aspire every day to help people lead a drugless life and to make natural hygiene a part of their lifestyle.

Get In Touch:

IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene

Survey No. 90/4, Mundhwa Village, Pune – 411036.

+91 982-318-5807, 706-601-4000

info@indraganga.com