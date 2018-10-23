Petra Weighing Equipment Offers Complete Service for Retail & Industrial Weighing Equipment & Measuring Instruments

Petra Weighing Equipment Co. is proud to announce they offer comprehensive services for both retail and industrial measuring instruments and weighing equipment.

Customers can find a wide array of weighing instruments, including floor scales, mini scales, precision scales, specialty scales, shipping scales and more. The company continues to provide service after the sale by providing repair and maintenance for all products, not just the scales purchased from their company.

Due to the versatility and flexibility offered by the company, Petra has the ability to supply digital scales to fit any weighing application, including custom applications of any type. The company can also match competitor’s prices for any scale the company carries, which is one example of the dedication this company has to their customers.

Petra is considered the source for function, quality, design and superior service from a knowledgeable staff. Additional information about the services and products provided by this company can be found by visiting the Petra Weighing Equipment Co. company’s website or by calling +971-4-434 3999.

About Petra Weighing Equipment Co.: Petra Weighing Equipment Co. is considered a premier supplier of weighing and measuring instruments and equipment for retail and industrial use. Petra Weighing Equipment Co. is at the top of weighing scales suppliers in Dubai. Dedicated to superior customer satisfaction, this company offers competitive prices and superior service.

Company : Petra Mechatronics Middle East Trading

Address : England Cluster Y 12, International City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Phone No.: +971-4-434 3999

Mobile.: +971 56 1579773

Fax: +971-4-434 3886

Email ID : contact@petra-me.com

http://weighing.ae/