Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Global Industry Analysis by Leading Manufacturers and Trends to 2025

23th October, 2018- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is having structural formula of CH2=C(CH3) COOCH3. It is an organic, colorless compound in liquid form. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is a monomer produced at a huge scale to get poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA). Besides, Methyl methacrylate is a reactive resin, and the polymerized form is used in cement dentistry, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery. Methyl ester of methacrylic acid is Methyl Methacrylate. The relaxation effect on the smooth muscle systematically is due to the monomer form of this agent, which might be a result of nitric oxide-mediated response. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market is segmented, By types into Ethylene Method, ACH Method, Isobutylene Method. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market is segmented, By Application into Plastic Additive, Surface Coating, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Marine, wind Energy, General Assembly, Others.

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market by Product Type:

ACH method

Isobutylene method

Ethylene method

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market by Applications:

Polymethyl methacrylate

Plastic additive

Other

Geographical Analysis of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

“Marine” segment is the fastest growing segment in Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market due to rising demand for recreational boating. For the marine industry, the MMA adhesives that are adaptable to gathering time for mechanisms of the complex nature are preferred as bonding of UV resistance, when white linkages are undefended primerless bonding of metals and mixtures substrates, and durable bond is not susceptible to fragility or cracking. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

North America is the highest owing segment in Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) industry, which is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. It is projected that North America will record the highest development owing to the strong demand from the commercial vehicle and marine segments. North America has been a leader with reference to demand for MMA adhesive as well as product invention in terms of better presentation, strength, and new application growth, such as pipes and tanks, commercial vehicle, marine, automotive, and wind energy industry. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Key Players include Celanese, Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik Industries Dows, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, ARKEMA, BASF SE, Shell Chemicals, Lucite and Formosa Plastic Group.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Regulatory Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Service Type Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Service Contract Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Service Provider Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By End-User Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Companies Company Profiles Of The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry

