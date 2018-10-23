Abracon’s New AX7 ClearClock™ Oscillator Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Abracon’s new AX7 ClearClock™ oscillator in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The AX7 ClearClock™ oscillator for next generation networking and RF applications leads the industry in low power consumption while maintaining typical jitter of 119fs.

It also features widest-in-class frequency range from 50MHz to 2.1GHz, lowest-in-class power consumption of 70mA MAX Idd (LVDS), supports LVPECL, LVDS, CML, HCSL output logic types, and the oscillator is programmable, with quick turnaround availability for the entire frequency range.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/09_October2018/SignalChain/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in signal chain solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Abracon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

