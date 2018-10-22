Radio Communication Device Market: Lucrative Opportunities in Various Segments

​Integration of concepts from networks primarily owing to integration of concepts as 5G cellular, radio, WLANs and sensors coupled with desire to provide seamless connectivity has made modern wireless networks quite heterogeneous and complex. Emerging communication paradigm encompassing in dense urban environment by performing traffic relaying and offloading from one network to another has proliferated the use of device-to-device multi-hop interactions.

Communication systems are the required by each business whether it is used for transmitting critical medical information, linking with family and friends or reporting news. Broadband system designers rely on different devices to provide their product differentiation. Therefore every wireless text, call, download or picture passes through various integrated circuits (IC). Radio frequency integrated circuits (ICs), amplifiers, data converters, power devices and clocks enable the high capacity, low power, and cost-effective results demanded in point-to-point (P2P) networks communication systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, and private mobile radios.

A radio communication device basically receives or uses radio emissions for the purpose of information exchange between persons or things. These devices are applicable for all products incorporating RF transceivers, transmitters and/or receivers. Typically wireless receivers, transceivers, or transmitters sold and distributed through manufacturers need to have radio compliance testing for CE mark and FCC testing compliance. AS/NZS 4268 is one of the main standards for radio equipment and systems used in Australia specifically relating to short range devices. This standardization has parallels with both CE and FCC certifications, thus reducing or eliminating need for separate testing.

The development of radio communications globally is stimulated by greater communication value especially for marine and navies by having beneficial role in rescuing shipwrecked persons. Increasing demand for reliable and inexpensive land mobile radios, application in diverse industries by having significance of having efficient critical communications is expected to proliferate the demand for radio communication devices from 2017 to 2025.

The radio communication devices market can be segmented into hand portable and in-vehicle (mobile). By radio frequency, the industry can be classified into 25 MHz–174 MHz, 200 MHz–512 MHz and 700 MHz & above. By application, the market can be segmented into commercial and public safety. Retail, transportation, utility and mining constitute the commercial radio communication devices and home security, military & defense, emergency & medical services and fire department constitute the public safety radio communication devices.

The portable radio communication devices are expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to their handy and easy to use. These communication devices are mainly used for group communication calls and are also known as two-way wireless radios or professional mobile radios. Transportation and military & defense applications are expected to drive the radio communication devices market with the highest growth rate over the forecast timeframe.

Vehicular and portable radios are available with Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) to cater the need for seamless critical communications in homeland security and military & defense applications. The applications of these radio devices in transportation covers air, sea and land transport security. For instance, in air travel the information about departure and arrival of flights are interoperated and conveyed by security personnel through radio communication devices. Modern transport systems such as public transport, highways, airport and sea port facilities have provided the security with various advantages in terms of greater choice and increased travel opportunities.

Asia Pacific radio communication device market is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to increased population base, increasing focus on critical communications operations and research and development activities in this region. Japan and china primarily drive the radio communication device market owing to rapid pace of industrialization in these countries. Motorola Solutions, Sepura plc, Satel, Harris Corporation, and Simoco are the prominent industry participants of the radio communication devices market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.