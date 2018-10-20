Global Cleanroom Technology Market is estimated to reach $5,171 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2024. Cleanroom technology offers safe & hygienic atmosphere to research institutes, hospitals, manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, and others. This technology provide protection to rooms from various environmental pollutants such as chemical vapors, dusts, and aerosol particles. Cleanroom technology enables a safety environment for innovation production in several fields including, biotechnology, semiconductor, precision machinery, and others. Increased adoption of cleanroom technology among pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotechnology industries boost the growth of the market.

Growing awareness regarding benefits offer by cleanroom technology and increasing demand from various healthcare-related industries are the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Increasing demand for quality products and growing rules and regulations also boosts the adoption of the cleanroom technology. Though, high installation and maintenance costs would hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for personalized cleanroom technology is anticipated to provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global cleanroom technology market has been categorized into type, construction, application, and geography. By type, the segment is bifurcated into consumables (safety consumables and cleaning consumables) and equipment (fan filter unites (FFU), HVAC systems, laminar air flow systems and biosafety cabinets, HEPA filters, air diffusers & showers, and others). Construction is categorized into hardwall cleanrooms, standard/drywall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms and terminal boxes/pass through cabinets. Furthermore, applications is segmented into medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and others.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the global cleanroom technology market are Alpiq Group, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Taikisha, Ltd., Clean Air Products, Ardmac Ltd., Illinois Tool Works, Azbil Corporation, M+ W Group, and Royal Imtech N.V., among others.

