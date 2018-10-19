WinX Free DVD Ripper Reaches 5.8 Million Downloads on Windows PC

WinX DVD Ripper, the well-known DVD ripping and copy software produced by Digiarty Software, has been downloaded by 5.8 million users all over the world, most in the United States, Europe and Japan as of October 17th. It positively indicates that the demand of backup of old and new discs is still booming.

Certain authoritative sources hold the view that DVD business, both selling and rental services, are still thriving. According to Statista, US consumers spent $4.72 billion on buying DVDs/Blu-rays for home entertainment in 2017, second only to subscription streaming.

Why DVD is still thriving?

1. The marketing of the physical medium is associated with the economic interest of producers.

2. Movies are always first released on discs, before on streaming sites.

3. Many video contents and film sources on DVD cannot be found on iTunes, Netflix, etc.

4. DVD is the “pay once and play forever” private property. Unlike online subscription, the DVD content will never be taken away or removed by others unless they are envious thieves.

“No matter what make consumers buy new discs, it goes without saying that a mass of folks own a huge DVD collection. Regarding the substantial investment they have made in the collections, it is necessary to back up and digitize them,” said Angie Tang, Market Manager and Events Planner of Digiarty Software. “Please only convert your legally bought DVDs for private use. We at Digiarty object copyright infringement.”

Main Features of WinX DVD Ripper

WinX DVD Ripper comes to play the part: it features GPU-accelerated DVD to digital conversion on PC and Mac, such as DVD to MP4, AVI, MPEG, WMV, MOV, FLV, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, PSP, Xbox, Android mobiles and tablets, in addition to extracting audio from a DVD or ISO image file. The free DVD ripper not only helps the playback of DVD videos more flexibly on the go, but also facilitates copying DVD to ISO or MPEG2 file at 1:1 ratio while keeping the original video & audio track. It additionally allows users to crop, trim, merge DVD videos, and add external subtitles.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper, with 5.8 million satisfied users, is open to all folks over the world.

With more than 12 years of development, Digiarty Software has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy-to-use free DVD ripper, DVD copy software, DVD burner, video converter, video editor, YouTube video downloader, media player, iPhone file manager and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.