Fog Computing Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History and Demand 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

Fog computing is the middle layer between the clouds computing datacenters and the hardware, supporting the management of services at edge of the network than in the cloud. The Fog computing enables efficient data management, processing, analysis, and storage before the data is transported to the cloud which is achieved with the smart devices. The application verticals of fog computing market comprises of smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare among others. The increasing number of connected devices in the smart applications and data transfer to the cloud generates in large amount of data. The Fog Computing Market supports in managing the data efficiently at network edge than processing the data in the cloud. It helps integrating both process and intelligence at data level thereby solving the problem and in decision making, transferring only the valuable data to the cloud.

The factors driving the growth of the fog computing market are increasing applications of internet of things in smart energy, smart homes, smart manufacturing, and connected healthcare among others. Other factors supporting the high adoption of fog computing are high response time, high network bandwidth, minimizes network latency, and problem solving at data level among other. Some of the factors limiting the growth of fog computing are security and privacy issues, and authentication issues among others.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the fog computing market are – Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), ARM Ltd. (U.K.), Schneider Electric Software, LLC (Japan), PrismTech Corporation (U.S.), and Nebbiolo Technologies (U.S.) among others.

Fog Computing Market Segmentation

The Fog Computing Market has been segmented on the basis of types and application. The revenue source comprises of hardware and software. The study indicates that the hardware would hold a major share in the fog computing market and software will grow at high CAGR in the Forecast period. The application verticals comprises of Smart Energy, Smart Buildings and Home Automation, Transportation, Healthcare, Smart Industries/Manufacturing among others. The study indicates that smart energy and smart manufacturing segment has a larger share in the fog computing market.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for fog computing market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in fog computing market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. The high initiative’s by SMEs and large organizations to store data in cloud and towards digital economy is expected to drive market of fog computing in Asia Pacific Region.

Intended Audience:

Small & Large Enterprises

Government Bodies

IT & Telecommunications Companies

Healthcare organizations

Utilities Companies

Smart Energy Organizations

Financial organizations

Data center Companies

IT infrastructure providers

Software providers

System integrators

Network service providers

Cloud providers

Study Objectives of Fog Computing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the fog computing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the fog computing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of components of processed materials and sources of equipment processed.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the fog computing

