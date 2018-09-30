Godrej Aqua Apartment Booking starts for Bangalore
Piso16 introduces SUNDAY BRUNCH

Lifestyle

Your search for the perfect Sunday ends here, Piso16 introduces the Sunday Brunch, available for all patrons from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday. Set amidst a picturesque location, the restaurant offers a Sunday Brunch featuring a lavish spread and live counters. Guests can spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon while sipping on unlimited sangria, beer and wine over an unmatched view of the city.
Details
Day & Time: Every Sunday, 12-4pm
Price: 2195/++ Taxes
Address: 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019

