Global Mosquito Repellent Market is Estimated to Reach $5,831 million by 2025 from $3,329 million in 2017

Global Mosquito Repellent Market Report forecast expected to reach $5,831 million by 2025 from $3,329 million in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, RoW, and Asia-Pacific are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% and 7.7%, respectively, during the forecast period. To circumvent various diseases which occurs due to mosquito bite like Zika virus, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, among others, the mosquito repellent is used. Various product types of mosquito repellent include coil, cream & oil, spray, vaporizer, as well as mat.

Growing health awareness among consumers to drive the growth of the global market

The factors supporting growth of the global mosquito repellent market are growing health awareness among individuals, and high rate of mosquito borne diseases. However, sluggish adoption in rural areas may act as a restraint for the growth of the market. But, emerging markets would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Market Segmentation

Product type, distribution channel, and geography are the major segments considered in the global mosquito repellent market. By product type, the market is bifurcated into coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mat, and other product types. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific Market While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Coil accounted for the largest market share in the product type segment

Coil accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the product type segment. The growth is attributed to their high demand from middle & lower income groups among many developing & rural regions around the world.

Large retail accounted for the largest market share in the distribution channel segment

Large retailaccounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the distribution channel segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth is attributed to the high dependence of manufacturers on large retail stores, owing to fact that they serve as immediate distributor of products to customers.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with largest market share of 55.5% in 2017 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. The growth is attributed to due huge demand in India & China.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the market are SC Johnson & Son Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Enesis Group, Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories Limited, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, and PIC Corporation, among others.

