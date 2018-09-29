Arte Mundi acclaimed as the Top-Rated Engineered Wood Flooring Manufactures

When selecting a hardwood floor for your home or place of business the term “engineered” implies one of the top choices of all available wood flooring materials. Engineered wood floors continue to excel in performance with lasting quality that supports the composition of all engineered wood floors. Arte Mundi captures nature’s essence, harmoniously intertwining its beauty, and character in hardwood flooring, designed for a life of luxury.

Popular as high end hardwood flooring manufactures Arte Mundi offers an array of premium, luxury, hardwood flooring masterfully tailored to meet your family’s needs. You can create your dream kitchen, foyer, or powder room, and walk on the floor of luxury with the help and inspiration of Arte Mundi.

As the leading engineered wood flooring manufacturers Arte Mundi offers Bauhaus Collection which is modern, luxurious, sophisticated and contemporary. They offer beautifully refined, modern day, premium flooring crafted from the finest, and most durable materials. For modern-day luxury, perfect for city living and contemporary motifs you can trust Arte Mundi.

Arte Mundi offers luxury engineered wood Flooring in their Nouveau Collection. It has class, grace, elegance, warmth and longevity. It is inspired by 18th Century Greek and Roman décor. You will find it lush with antique artistry. It is designed to revive any room in need of a traditional makeover. Moreover it accentuates symmetrical structures and elaborate decor of any room. If you are looking for flooring options for living rooms, patio areas, kitchens, and family rooms Nouveau Collection is perfect.

For high end hardwood Floors you can choose Renaissance Collection at Arte Mundi. It is known for its durability, timeless, comfortable and extravagant style. The Renaissance Collection displays a remarkable rustic appeal, and superior quality. The classic birch, and high-quality white oak creates a tranquil, country-like atmosphere, with hard wood flooring conducive to rural living. It is often utilized to highlight the magnitude of grand entrances or rooms with large horizontal and vertical spaces.

About Arte Mundi:

Arte Mundi is the ideal flooring destination for luxurious living, classic and traditional sophistication, and modern sensibility that speaks to the beauty, and art of premium flooring. At Arte Mundi, we take pride in our products, value our clients, customers, and are pleased to share our expertise to help you with all your flooring needs.

###