Minimally-invasive Cosmetic Procedures Market to Set Phenomenal Growth (CAGR of 6.1%) from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

There is a variety of cosmetic procedures which are extensively utilized by individuals to improve aesthetic features. Cosmetic procedures can be surgical or minimally invasive. During the past few years, the demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures such as laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, and others have increased. This can be attributed to the short procedure time and ease of process. Thus, the market is estimated to grow due to the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and increasing expenditure on cosmetics. In 2015, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated that approximately 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures were performed within the U.S. Moreover, according to the International Trade Administration in 2014, the per capita-cosmetic expenditure in Japan was about USD 174. Moreover, it was estimated that the Asian countries are receiving huge cosmetic exports from the U.S. Skin conditions such as actinic keratosis and acne are prevalent in the adolescent population and most often is subjected to leave scars. Such problems can be easily treated by various cosmetic procedures. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as actinic keratosis and acne boost the market growth. The Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada in 2016 stated that acne affected about 90% of the teens in Canada. Moreover, it was estimated that one in two teens (55%) get acne scars on the face. However, factors such as the high cost of procedures and need of training are projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Considering all these factors the market for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global market for minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures due to huge demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the presence of the increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, actinic keratosis, and others and the high per capita income. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and presence of market players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Cutera, and others within the region boost the market growth.

Europe is second in the global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and increasing prevalence of acne within the region. Regionally, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market due to the presence of developed economies such as Italy, the U.K., France, and others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market. This can be attributed due to the increasing cosmetic expenditures and growing demand for aesthetic procedures within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market due to the presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region. A majority of the market within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East due to the presence of developed economies such as Kuwait, Qatar, Dubai, and others.

Key players of Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Altair Instruments (U.S.), Silhouet-Tone (Canada), Advanced Microderm, Inc. (U.S.), Dermaglow (U.S.), New Shining Image LLC. (U.S.), Lasertec Medical Service (U.K), Delasco (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Allergan Plc (Republic of Ireland), Ipsen Group (France), and others.

Segments:

The global minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures market is segmented on the basis of procedures, products, applications, and end-user. On the basis of procedures, the market is segmented into botulinum toxins, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, and others. On the basis of products, the market is categorized into microdermabrasion products, hair removal lasers, botulinum toxins, and others. The microdermabrasion products segment is sub-segmented into microdermabrasion tips, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion creams and scrubs, and others. The microdermabrasion crystals segment is sub-segmented into aluminum oxide crystals, sodium bicarbonate crystals, and others. The hair removal laser segment is sub-segmented into Nd: YAG laser, diode laser, and others. The botulinum toxins segment is sub-segmented into onabotulinumtoxinA, rimabotulinumtoxinB, incobotulinumtoxinA, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne and trauma scars, hyperpigmentation, adipose tissue regeneration, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others.

BRIEF TOC:

