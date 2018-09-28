Flow Battery Market Report 2018 – Elestor, Voltstorage, Lockheed Martin, Pu Neng Energy
Flow batteries devices transform chemical energy into electricity. It has technical benefits over conventional rechargeable, being separable, potentially, liquid tanks and near unlimited longevity. Flow batteries permit the storage of active materials outside to the battery and such reactants are moved over the cell stack as necessitated. The technologies in the flow battery deliver very high power & high capacity batteries for load levelling uses on the national electricity grid system. They are also scalable to home and building applications for peak shaving or peak shifting, or for emergency backup power. The charge neutrality condition for each half-cell is maintained by a selective ion exchange membrane separating the anode and cathode compartments.
Flow batteries have expected wide attention in huge amount of energy storage due to their attractive accessories like flexible design, high safety, high energy efficiency and for environmental protection are the major factordriving the growth of the global flow batteries market. However, high energy storage efficiency and a large amount of power instantaneously may hamper the development of the market. Moreover, increasing investment in renewable energy, characteristic advantages of flow battery, high demand from utilities, and rising telecommunications tower installations are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
Global flow battery market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, storage, and geography. The type segment is further classified into redox and hybrid. On the basis of material, the segmentation consists vanadium and zinc-bromine. Moreover, on the basis of application, it involves utilities, commercial and industrial, military and EV charging station. Further storage segment is classified into compact and large scale segment.
Based on geography, global flow battery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the global flow battery market include Elestor, Voltstorage, Lockheed Martin, Pu Neng Energy, Gildemeister Energy Solutions, Unienergy Technologies, Nanoflowcell, Kemwatt, Sumitomo Electric.
Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/flow-battery-market-report/request-sample
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the global flow battery market with respect to major segments such type, material type, storage type, application type and by geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the global flow battery market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the global flow battery market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Flow Battery Market
Type segment
Redox Flow Battery
Hybrid Flow Battery
Material segment
Vanadium
Zinc-Bromine
Application segment
Utilities
Commercial and Industrial
Military
EV Charging Station
Storage segment
Compact
Large Scale
Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/flow-battery-market-report/request-customization
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com