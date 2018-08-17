Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241745 Men’s Watch, is the alliance series which features a stainless steel body and case which is high quality. The big dial sizes up to 44mm in diameter and has a fixed bezel. A 20mm width band makes a good match with the heavy dial. It’s clean and legible, it’s big and chunky, and it’s “regimented.” It has chronograph function which is Swiss made and is up to the finest precision. The white dial has pyramidal markers that provides effortless time readability. The silver pyramidal hands and hour markers make the time more visible. The 44-mm case frames a perfectly symmetrical dial featuring a trio of chronograph discs and a contrasting monochromatic metallic finish. A chronographic watch showing date, day of the week. A scratch proof high quality sapphire crystal, which is triple coated anti-reflective.

Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241745 Men’s Watch emphasizes practical, unfussy watches that reflect those traits with masculine designs. From a technical perspective, these Original watches are the same as the other “new” Originals, but with new color options. Victorinox Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241745 Men’s Watch already released both the three-hand and chronograph versions, but they are still “newer” models. What really struck me was how nice looking the pieces are from a design perspective. Swiss Army is known for having a keen eye for details such as legibility and style.

This one is the sportier looking model with linked steel strap. The overall look of these Victorinox Mens Watches are just great. It has great contrast between the black dial, the stainless steel lugs and the stainless steel polished bezel. The black chronograph pushers have a semi-matte finish and looks great up against the brushed stainless steel 43mm case.

The black dial is offset nicely with stainless steel luminous hour markers. There are three sub-dials located at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions and a date window that appears on the dial at the 6 o’clock position. While the date window should cause some mid-heaviness with the visual weight, Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz Men’s Watch. The case has a solid construction with a solid case back which is engraved with the logo.

As Victorinox Swiss Army continues to flesh out the popular Alliance Swiss Army Chronograph Quartz 241745 Men’s Watch collection with more models, it is doing the brand a service by helping to promote a very strong product.

Bottom line: An ultimate unique time piece from the Swiss house the maker of original Swiss knives. A high performance magic, that will guide through the everyday advert city sharp, distinctive and exceptional with metallic finish and a wrist watch that is made ready for the long haul.