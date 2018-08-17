Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Hospital Infection Therapeutics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market are Bayer Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Actavis Plc, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Merck & Co., Inc and many others. According to report the global hospital infection therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global market size of hospital infection therapeutics market was worth around USD 3.13 billion and it is projected to reach to USD 4.32 billion in 2024. The growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market is primarily due to increase number of patients admitted to hospitals, growing prevalence of several hospital infections and High number of pipeline drug molecules for specific treatment of healthcare associated infections. Furthermore, lack of knowledge about the blood transfusion safety measures, understaffing, insufficient hospital equipment and poor infrastructure particularly seen in the developing and underdeveloped nations are some of factors responsible for spreading hospital infection which, in turn increases the hospital infection therapeutics market. However, increase number of surveillance and infection control programs by government agencies, hospitals and other medical institutes may restrain the growth of this market.

Among the regions, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 followed by Europe. Major factors responsible for the leading position of the North American market includes rising number of multidrug- resistant microbial pathogens, increasing demand for advanced therapeutics and high prevalence of various hospital infections. Besides this rising geriatric population and high awareness level is contributing the growth of North American and European region respectively. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of rising awareness, demand for new and improved hospital infection treatment drugs and increasing healthcare infrastructure are responsible for driving growth in this region over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global hospital infection therapeutics market covers segments such as, by drug type and by major infections. On the basis of by drug type the global hospital infection therapeutics market is categorized into antibacterial drugs, antiviral drugs and antifungal drugs. On the basis of by major infections the global hospital infection therapeutics market is categorized into hospital acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections and other hospital infections.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hospital infection therapeutics market such as, Bayer Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Actavis Plc, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Merck & Co., Inc and many others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hospital infection therapeutics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hospital infection therapeutics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hospital infection therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hospital infection therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

