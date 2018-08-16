PRESS RELEASE

Bengaluru, India, 13 August 2018

SABIC Restores 4 Lower Primary Government Schools in Bengaluru to Provide Equal Access to Education for Underprivileged Students

Bengaluru, India, August 13, 2018 – SABIC, one of the world’s largest diversified chemical companies, today inaugurated 4 newly renovated lower primary government schools in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, India. The inauguration ceremony is held in collaboration with the Education Department of Karnataka and NGO partner, Rotary Bangalore South, and graced by Shri Muniraju C, Zilla Panchayath President. More than 150 attendees, comprising of key governmental representatives, important executives from Rotary and SABIC, management of schools, and students and their parents, were part of the special occasion.

Shri Shivanna B., MLA Anekal Constituency, Government of Karnataka, sent his appreciation, and remarked, “For the improvement of Government schools, it is very important that private partners join hands with Government. I congratulate SABIC and Rotary Bangalore South for joining hands with Government and reconstructing 4 Government schools at Bengaluru Rural, Anekal Taluk.”

These government schools cater mainly to underprivileged children living in the rural areas of the country, located at Halasahalli, Kommasandra, Narayanagatta and Alibommasandra villages. But the conditions of the buildings made them non-conducive and had led to a decline in the number of teachers and students in these schools. These buildings are more than 60 years old and have educated thousands of children over the years in this rural part of Bengaluru. Although many repairs had been carried out in the past, these old buildings needed a complete renovation to bring it up to modern standards providing a conducive environment for education and hygiene.

Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ, commented, “The government schools are meant to provide a chance and environment to be educated for the underprivileged children in these villages. With this modernization and restoration program of these schools, in the proximity of within 10km radius to SABIC Technology Center (STC), Sarjapura, SABIC aims to provide equal access to education with conducive learning environment and better facilities to less privileged children. Education is important; it is SABIC’s commitment to continually reach out to and improve the lives of the communities, especially in places where we operate in.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rotary International District Governor Suresh Hari thanked SABIC and Education Department for joining hands with Rotary Bangalore South and Rotary Attibele-Sarjapura as a part of their CSR to rehabilitate the students with the construction of 4 dilapidated schools.

SABIC undertook the reconstruction and restoration of the schools infrastructure along with the Government of Karnataka’s financial contribution and Rotary Bangalore South. This project spanned over 8 months, which included reconstruction of classroom, kitchens, principals’ rooms and separate toilets for boys and girls. The development also included adding new assembly areas for morning assemblies, new safe structures for the playground, drinking water facilities, and most importantly, installed CCTV security cameras within the compound and surroundings. The schools were freshly painted to give them a new life and look. After the completion, the schools’ management are confident that more children will return to study.

“It is important and an honor for SABIC employees to be able to play a part in contributing back to the community. Committing 300 hours of utmost effort since start of project till today’s inauguration ceremony, SABIC were not only part of the four schools’ reconstruction but also help in providing drinking water filters, benches, school bags, note books, library books, Almirah for library, in other 8 schools at Anekal Taluk to improve the education facilities and necessities. After the completion, at least 700 students will benefit from these improvements and contributions,” stated, Dr Kishan Gurram, Director, Technology & Innovation, SABIC South Asia & ANZ.

The Government of Karnataka built Narayanagatta School in 1943, Kommasandra School in 1950, Alibommasandra School in 1955 and Halasahalli School in 1956. Before the reconstruction program, the strengths of students in the first three schools were approximately 40 to 50 each, while there were merely 26 students remaining in Halasahalli School.

SABIC’s CSR programs in India are aligned with CSR RAISE strategy (Reputation, Audience, Innovation, Strategy and Endurance). To read more about SABIC’s CSR strategy and find out more about our CSR programs, please see http://www.sabic.com/asia/en/sustainability/corporate-social-responsibility

Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ, Rotary International District Governor Suresh Hari and Shri Muniraju C, Zilla Panchayath President at the inauguration ceremony with other key governmental representatives, important executives from Rotary and SABIC, management of schools, and students and their parents.

Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ, Rotary International District Governor Suresh Hari and Shri Muniraju C, Zilla Panchayath President inaugurating the 4 newly renovated schools today.

