Radar Sports, LLC Updates Inventory with Car Racing Radars

[Oceanside, 8/16/2018] – Radar Sports, LLC a preferred supplier of top-grade speed measurement solutions, updates their inventory with sophisticated car racing radars. Their speed measurement technologies are the leading choice for professional car racers and racing organizations, including NASCAR.

Top-Range Radar Detectors for Racers

Radar Sports, LLC regularly adds items to their line of car racing radars to help racers and enthusiasts find the unit that matches their needs.

Their selection includes top-range radar guns that make it easy to measure the speed of a car, including the new Pro II Stalker Radar Gun. This model uses the best digital technology available, including the world’s most sensitive transmitter/receiver to provide real-time measurement that is accurate to 0.1mph, within a 300 ft. range.

The products in their catalog feature easy point and shoot operation, and are simpler to use compared with other radar guns.

Catering to Various Needs and Applications

Radar Sports, LLC provides advanced sped measurement solutions across various industries. In the sports arena, their products are used primarily for sports applications, ranging from measuring speed in amateur soccer games to gauging baseball speed in major leagues. They also carry units that deliver accurate measurements of watercraft velocity.

About Radar Sports, LLC

Radar Sports, LLC is the speed measurement equipment supplier of choice for many organizations across various industries. The company’s product portfolio features a robust selection of radar guns for both amateur and professional users. They carry everything from more affordable models that work well for basic sports applications to sophisticated technologies that facilitate law enforcement. Apart from an extensive catalog, the company also takes pride in providing superior customer service.

Learn more about the company or view their complete catalog. Visit https://www.radargunsales.com/.