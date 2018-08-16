People Counting System Market with Focus on Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

People counting systems are the devices that are used to count the number of people traveling a certain entrance or passage. In retail stores, they are usually deployed to calculate conversion rate of the consumer traffic, analyzing marketing effectiveness and are used in resource planning & allocation. The people counting system has implementation both in 2D and 3D technology. The 3D technology drivers are accurately distinguished between people, objects and the background of the space, identify the direction of travel (entering or exiting) and handle high volume traffic and identify and measure groups (for example, families shopping together). People counting system have wide potential applications such as in video surveillance and public resources management. Recently there has been a rise the events, concerts and night clubs. In some countries, their government have rules that specify the maximum capacity of any venue. In such cases a people counting system becomes mandatory for avoidance of breaking the law. There are many night clubs that guaranty security of their clients to make profit, but police department also make sure that the rules are followed especially in places like nightclubs, bars and others. So to dedicate resources and time to make sure the maximum capacity on these locals is never surpassed, in order to avoid dangerous situations people counting systems are adopted.

The Global People Counting System Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~1,100 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global People Counting System Market are Iris GmbH, ShopperTrak, Retail Next, Inc., Axis Communication AB, FLIR Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, IEE S.A., Eurotech SpA and Traf-sys, Inc. among others.

Segments:

Global People Counting System Market for segment on the basis of position, type, technology and application.

People Counting System Market by Position:

Overhead Beam

Horizontal Beam

People Counting System Market by Type:

Bidirectional

Unidirectional

People Counting System Market by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

People Counting System Market by Application:

Transportation

Retail

Banking & Finance

Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global people counting system market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Rapid evolution of IOT across different industries has driven the market of global people counting system market. The North America region to dominate the market of global people counting system. Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the people counting system market. Retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls are the leading application areas in the Asia-Pacific people counting system market. The increasing number of retail stores is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore will be the sites of high growth rate throughout the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Restraint

2.3 Market Opportunity

2.4 Market Challenge

2.5 People Counting System Supply Chain

2.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global People Counting System Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market By Sub-Segment

3.2.1 Bidirectional

3.2.2 UniDirectional

4 Global People Counting System Market, By Connectivity

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market By Sub-Segment

4.2.1 Wired

4.2.2 Wireless

Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Global People Counting System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Figure 2 Global People Counting System Supply Chain

Figure 3 Global People Counting System Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 4 Global People Counting System Market By Type, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)

Figure 5 Global Bidirectional People Counting System Market, 2016 & 2022 (%)

Figure 6 Global Unidirectional People Counting System Market, 2016 & 2022 (%)

Figure 7 Global People Counting System Market, By Connectivity, 2016-2022 (Usd Million)

Continued…

