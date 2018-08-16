Auto-Injectors Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2020
Now Gold Cube available in your city Plantation

Business

The GoldCube is in a unique position to capture this untapped audience for instant cash. The Company believes the deployment of the GoldCube ATM kiosks will have a competitive advantage over pawnshops and jewelers in the buying of jewelry, coin and precious metals because of:
1. Lower company overhead (no storefront)
2. Lower personnel costs (minimal payroll)
3. Fewer assay calculation errors
Contact Details:
Broward Mall(Westfield Broward)
8000 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, Fl 33388

