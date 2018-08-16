Head-Up Display Market 2018 by Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Production and Forecast to 2022

Head-up Display Market Scenario:

Head-up displays are display units that allow users to view from their own focus angle. These display units project information onto the front glass of the vehicle/aircraft and fit it permanently into the driver’s field of vision. As these displays are fit into the driver’s field of vision, there are very low chances of occurrence of accidents due to increased safety with all attention towards the traffic.

The Head-up Display Market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The type segment consists of fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component segment consists of combiner, video-generator and projector unit. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By type segment, fixed-mounted head-up displays are the displays where the driver looks through the image displayed which is mounted on the glass of aircraft/vehicle. These displays are mostly used in aircraft and motor vehicles. The size and weight of this type of display system is more than any other head-up display type.

The head up means while driving the vehicle, the driver or person should always look up and straight ahead, instead of looking down or somewhere else. The most people checks there smartphone, radio and other things will driving. But, HUD displays, the important details on the windshield of the car, this help people to focus more and chances of accidents are also minimize.

The HUD technology will grow during the coming years as technology showing the rapid advancement. Looking at this growth, ‘Market Research Future’ recently released the market insights till 2022. According to this MRFR analysis, the global head-up display market is expected to reach USD $11 billion and grow at CAGR of 24% during the predicted period.

Head-up Display Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the head-up display market are Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Head-up Display Market Segmentation:

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By application segment, there is increasing demand for head-up displays in automotive, military and civil aviation sector. Head-up displays are provided for all vehicle classes from small vehicles to luxury classes. These displays allow users to stay focused on the information provided on the display screen and reduces the chances of distraction. These displays are also used for fighter jets where the military pilots get detailed information about the distance, speed, and range.

Head-up Display Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of head-up display market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share in this market because of increasing awareness about the safety systems to be installed in automobile and aircraft systems. Europe is expected to be second largest region due to the increasing demand of luxury or premium cars and SUV’s equipped with head-up display systems.

