Global Beverage Packaging Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2022

Global Beverage Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid & Semi-Rigid), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper and Glass), by Products (Bottles, Cans, Pouch and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

The beverage industry has seen massive investments for expansion and technological upgradation. The packaging of beverages both carbonated and non-carbonated, has gained lot of popularity in the packaging industry. The beverage packaging is primarily driven by the increase in the consumption of beverages. Additionally, advancement in packaging technology also fuel the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of beverage packaging market. Beverage packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Beverage packaging Market

North America region dominates the beverage packaging market. Adoption of advanced packaging technology & consumer awareness as well as rising beer consumption are the factors driving the growth of this market in this region. This region is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of global beverage packaging Market report include- Saint-Gobain S.A., Tetra Laval International S.A., Owens-Illinois Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Rexam PLC, Ball Corporation, Mondi PLC, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, and Alcoa Inc.

The report for Global Beverage Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

Study Objectives of Global Beverage Packaging Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global beverage packaging Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Global beverage packaging Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Packaging Type, by Material, by Product, and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the beverage packaging Market.

