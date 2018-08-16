Digital Radiology Market Report 2018 – Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group

Global Digital Radiology Market is estimated to reach $18.5 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2024. Digital radiology includes capturing radiographic images in digital form and are capable of displaying and storing through digital medium. It delivers enhanced quality images, accurate diagnosis and evaluation, and instant preview of images. These images can be stored and viewed digitally and available anytime. Thus, making these images accessible to several medical organizations electronically by means of web-based technology without the risk of losing the images. The Digital radiology market has grown remarkably in recent years, driven by increased R&D, which have led to development of improved detectors, bigger displays, faster processing, and efficient archiving.

The global digital radiology market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing knowledge through several educational programs and conferences, growing investments to develop advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high penetration of portable radiology systems. Factors such as high cost involved in installation, and possibility of radiation exposure could hamper the growth of the market. However, technological advancements, and increasing preference of digital radiology would create market opportunities in years to come.

The global digital radiology market is segmented on the basis of device type, and geography. Device type is bifurcated as digital detectors, mobile C arm, and portable radiology systems. Based on geography, global digital radiology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Shimadzu Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Canon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, General Electric Company, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V, among others.

