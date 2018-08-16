Cell Counting Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Namely EMEA Cell Counting Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Key players for EMEA cell counting market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), and Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) and others

Market Scenario:

Cell counting is used for the quantification of cells in life sciences. Cell counting is important for research and serves as one of the major steps in a majority of experiments. It is effectively utilized for maintaining cell cultures. Moreover, another important application of cell counting can be seen in the diagnosis of chronic diseases like cancer. For instance, increase in the number of white blood cells (WBC) may indicate the possibility of cancerous growth in the body. Thus, cell counting is important for microbiology, hematologic and other medical specialties. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, TB (tuberculosis), AIDS along with increasing healthcare sector is driving the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe in 2015 and caused around 8.8 million deaths globally. Moreover, it was estimated that more than 70% of the deaths due to cancer was caused in the middle and low-income countries. Moreover, increasing biotechnology industries and growing pharmaceutical sector is fuelling the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, according to the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the European industrial biotechnology industry is expected to reach approximately USD 53.2 billion by 2030 from 28 billion in 2013. However, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of the cell counting equipment may restrain the market growth during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The EMEA cell counting market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The EMEA cell counting market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end users.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables & accessories, and others. The instrument segment is sub-segmented into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, cell counters, and others. The consumables & accessories segment is sub-segmented into reagents, microplates, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into hematology, microbiology, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is the largest EMEA cell counting market. Rising government support for research and a well-developed healthcare infrastructure within the region is driving the market growth within the region. This along with a huge patient population and growing healthcare expenditure is fuelling the market growth. According to the Cancer Research UK in 2014, about 356,860 new cases of cancer were reported within the region. Moreover, the total estimated deaths due to the same in 2014 were about 163,444.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the EMEA cell counting market. Presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies like India and China within the region drive the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector is one of the fastest growing industries and is expected to advance at a CAGR of 22.8% and reach USD 280 billion by 2020. Moreover, according to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in 2017, about 2.5 million people are living with cancer. Additionally, favorable government policies like reduced excise and customs duty followed by the exemptions in service tax boost the market growth. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures fuels the market within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the EMEA cell counting market due to the presence of poor economy, especially within the African region. Moreover, the absence of developed healthcare sector and stringent government policies are expected to restrain the market growth within the region. Majority of the market within the region is held by the Middle East due to huge healthcare expenditures and presence of developed economies like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Qatar.

