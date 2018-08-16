Calcium Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024 

Global Calcium Market: Overview

Calcium metal is commonly used in the metallurgy industry as a reducing agent for preparing metals such as uranium and thorium. The metal is also extensively used as an alloying agent for lead, beryllium, aluminum, and magnesium alloys. A number of calcium compounds find extensive usage across industries such as construction and chemicals. In the construction sector, compounds such as calcium carbonate, calcium oxide, and calcium hydroxide are used directly as building stones or for the manufacture of cement.

In the past few years, the vast rise in construction activities, especially across developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and many countries in the Middle East and Africa has led to a significant rise in the global demand for calcium and its compounds. Rising demand for calcium compounds across the chemicals industry is also leading to significant developments in the global calcium market.

This report on the global calcium market presents a thorough overview of the present-day growth dynamics of the market and its core elements and segments. With the help of primary and secondary research methods and inputs from industry experts, the potential future impact of factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and regulatory policies is predicted. As a result, the report makes for a data repository providing a greater understanding of the way the market will be driven in the future years.

Global Calcium Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global calcium market is chiefly driven by the surging demand for calcium compounds across a number of end-use industries. In its several forms, calcium is extensively used as decarbonizing agents, deoxidizing agents, desulfurizing agents, as a reducing agent in the extraction of several metals, and the production of cement. The metal also finds usage as a coagulant in the production of cheese and as a catalyst in the manufacture of alloys of copper, aluminum, beryllium, and lead.

The continuous rise in these sectors across the globe has been the chief driver of the global calcium market in the past years. Of the key end use industries, the construction industry has emerged as one of the most promising sectors for the market, accounting for a massive chunk in the overall revenue of the market. The sector is expected to retain its position as the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, chiefly owing to the significant expansion of the building and construction sector in developing economies in the past few years.

Global Calcium Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Of the key regional markets, the Asia Pacific calcium market presently dominates owing to the vast rise in demand across countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan. The strong growth observed by the chemicals industry of the region in the past few years has also led to vast growth opportunities for the global calcium market. The region is expected to remain the leading contributor to the global market in terms of revenue and volume in the next few years as well.

Some of the key vendors operating in the highly fragmented global calcium market are Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd., Excalibar Minerals LLC, Schaefer Kalk GMBH & Co. KG, Huber Engineered Materials, Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Imerys. The research report, with the help of various market research tools, analyzes detailed business profiles of these companies, their recent developments, and an overview of their contribution towards the development of the overall market in terms of consumption, demand, revenue, and volume.

