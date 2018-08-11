– Indian Golfer Hitaashee wins Hong Kong Junior Golf Championship

: India’s Hitaashee Bakshi of junior talent from DLF Golf Academy Nurturing Excellence Program bagged 1st place during The Hong Kong Junior Golf Championship under 13-14 years age category. Kartik Sharma and Sunhit Bishnoi too from the DLF Golf Academy did India proud by standing 2nd & 3rd respectively in the 15-17 years age category in the tournament. The championship was held at Discovery Bay Golf Club in Hong Kong where approximately 60 juniors from 8 countries had participated. 6 juniors from DLF Golf Academy Nurturing Excellence Programme participated in this year’s championship.

Earlier this year in March 2018, Kartik Sharma had attained the no. 1 amateur ranking in the country and Sunhit Bishnoi is currently the no.1 Junior Golfer in the country. Both of them are trained at the DLF Golf Excellence Program which is supported by DLF Foundation. The program envisages providing potential players a nurturing ecosystem with necessary resources, training and facilities to excel at the international level. The Program provides all facilities for golf training, fitness and nutrition; playing and their practice facilities and also arranges for their travel.

While complimenting and commenting on the success of the Indian juniors golfers, Maj Gen Kr V S Lalotra , AVSM, YSM, SM, (Retd) , Senior Advisor DLF Foundation said, “I congratulate the Hitaashee Bakshi, Kartik Sharma and Sunhit Bishnoi for their podium performance in their respective categories. I also compliment the coaches and officials of the DLF Golf Academy, Gurugram who are putting in considerable effort to groom Indian Juniors Golfers of international standard. The DLF Foundation is committed to nurture talent and provide young up-coming golfers the resources and facilities and coaching by international coaches to excel in international golf championships.”

“The tournament has been a great experience for all us and I am thankful to our coaches and staff at DLF Golf academy who have guided us through the competition and helped us improve our game. It wouldn’t have been possible without their support; I wish to learn and work on my skills and hopefully repeat such performances in the future”, said Hitaashee Bakshi, winner 13-14 years age category.

Sunita Bakshi Mother of Hitaashee, said. “I am grateful to DLF Golf Excellence programme for providing a platform to kids which help unleash their potential. It’s a moment of honour for us that our daughter represented our country on international platform and has not only won the medal but everyone hearts too.”

“DLF Golf Excellence Program has helped me hone my skills and improve as a player. It is through their encouragement and support that we have done so well in the tournament. The state of the art training facilities at DLF Golf academy and under the expert supervision of our coaches we have been able to improve our game and will continue to do so”, said Kartik Sharma, 2nd Place 15-17 years age category.

The Hong Kong Junior Golf Championship was organized by Hong Kong Golf Association which was formed in the year 1968 and runs the international and domestic golf events in the country including Hong Kong Open which is the city’s oldest professional event.