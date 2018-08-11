Antriksh Group Offer Affordable Housing in Delhi Smart City

The Antriksh Group presents Antriksh Eco Homes at Dwarka, L Zone, and Delhi providing the dream home to a large number of home seekers. People from different part of the country are coming to Delhi in order to get a great future, but buying a home in the dream city still remains out of reach. With Antriksh Eco Homes it is possible to buy Affordable Housing for All.

The Antriksh Group presents well designed and a range of apartments that will fulfill the needs and requirements of the people of Delhi. As per the Master Plan Delhi 2021, Delhi will introduce its first smart city in L zone Dwarka. This will give a great chance to the investors and the builders to provide a quality place of living to the people of Delhi. Under the government schemes, the prices are not so high. It will be affordable for the middle-class person to buy their dream home in Delhi.

Eco Homes provide a large range of housing solutions from 1BHK to 4BHK with all basic amenities like 24×7 water supplies, Non-stop electricity supply, and a strong security system. These living apartments are in high demand as they are approved by the Delhi Development Authority Land Pooling Policy. People of Delhi will get a healthy environment to live. L zone is at the prime location connected to nearest places like Gurugram, South Delhi, thus, opening the way for the people in jobs in these locations to buy a home in Delhi. L zone has a high-frequency transportation facility and it is nearest to schools, colleges, and hospitals. Because of which this place is going to give Delhi its first smart city.

The Antriksh Group has the experience of over 30 years and it has delivered about 55 projects. Among them, Eco Homes are one of the projects that are attracting the people because of its infrastructure and the prime location.

Website: www.antrikshecohomes.in