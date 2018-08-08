Spray Robot Market Key Trends, Regularization, Controlling Scenery, Price Restraint And Policies Forecasts to 2022

The Global Spray Robot Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Spray painting is a technique wherein a device sprays a coating via air or spray pumps onto a surface. The most common ones employed include compressed gas to atomize and paint the substance.

Spray guns can occur as hand-held or automated and can have interchangeable heads to enable different spray patterns. Industrial spray robots enable exceptional accessibility because spray robots have far-reaching arms slim by form, but robots can be installed in several locations enabling greater flexibility. Anti-collision makes it viable for multiple robots to work closely with one another. Commercially, the field of robotics is getting more practical pertaining to the design, study and use of robot systems for manufacturing. Painting robots are normally equipped with five or six axis out of which three are used as base motions and rest three for applicator.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Spray Robot Market includes rising automation in automobile, packaging and engineering domain. Also, the rise in IoT devices and upgradation of IT infrastructure on timely basis adds to the growth of the market. However, the price constraints and varying technological support is slightly to affect the growth of spray robots market.

Based on segmentation by product, the Spray Robot Market includes teat spraying system and automatic teat sprayer. Based on segmentation by end-user/application, the Spray Robot Market includes cows, goats and others. Geographically, Spray Robot Industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period due to inclination towards automation. APAC and MEA market is also expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period due to rising importance of robotics and automation in manufacturing bases.

The key players in the Spray Robot Market include Boumatics, Dairymaster, Maryniaczyk, Onfarm Solutions, Waikato Milking Systems, STAUBLI, FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Durr Systems, Yaskawa, Nanchang IKV Robot, Shanghai Fanuc Robotics and Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment.

