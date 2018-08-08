Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Increased disease burden due to rising geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market. This market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 2,200 Mn by the end of 2023. AMD remains a major cause of central visual loss, effecting close to 10% of people older than 65 years and over 25% of people older than 75 years globally. Increased awareness among people about the condition has influenced the AMD treatment global demand. At the same time, the arrival of off-patent blockbuster drugs is reflecting favorably on the market particularly in third-world countries. This has allowed small-scale drug manufactures to penetrate untapped markets. The global market for age-related macular degenerations is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.3% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market:

Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Acucela Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Ophthotech Corporation (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.), Alimera sciences Inc. (U.S.), StemCell Inc. (Canada), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Allergan Plc (Ireland), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (U.S.), Gilead Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Iconic Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lpath Inc. (U.S.), OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Bausch + Lomb (U.S.), Opthea Limited (Canada), PanOptica, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Promedior, Inc. (U.S.), QLT Inc. (Canada), Quark (U.S.), Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), RXi Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Alcon Vision Care (U.S.), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho (Japan), and others.

Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market : Segmentation

​

Type

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD)/Neovascular

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD)/Non-Neovascular

Stages

Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Age Group

>75 years

>60 years

>40 years

Diagnosis & Treatment

Treatment

Diagnosis

Route of Administration

Intravitreal

Intravenous

Others

End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America; The U.S., and Canada

Europe; Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC); China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Intended Audience

Medical Devices Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: Regional Analysis

