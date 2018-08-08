9th Global Experts Meeting on Neuropharmacology
Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 9th Global Experts Meeting on Neuropharmacology during November 15-16, 2018 at Berlin, Germany with a motto of how drugs affect cellular function in the nervous system.
The gathering will address Pharmaceutical Research in the area of Pharmacology and Neuropharmacology, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Clinical Neuropharmacology and Neurotechnology.
The important tracks that are part of Neuropharmacology 2018 includes
Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation
Clinical Neuropharmacology
Neurochemical Transmission
Molecular Neuropharmacology
Parkinson’s Disease
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
Psychopharmacology
Behavioral and Addiction Neuropharmacology
Neural Stem Cell
Neuroethics
Neurotechnology and its Advances
Neuroendocrinology
Future Aspects of Neuropharmacology