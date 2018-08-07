Weight Control Products Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

The burgeoning Weight Control Products market is mainly driven by the trend towards adopting healthy lifestyles for wellbeing and extended healthy life spans and increase in disposable income. Moreover, programs in the popular media, such as the television series ‘the Biggest Loser’ have fuelled the market growth of Weight Control Products. Rising population, changing lifestyle, and increase in health care costs are key driver for Weight Control Products market. However, scepticism towards the practicability of these products and its high cost (affordability of consumers) are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of Weight Control Products Market. Another major restricting factor for the market growth is the increasing concerns expressed by researchers and health experts about the serious health consequences some of the products can have. The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. has already banned the use of certain popular brands of Weight Control Products due to the side effects these products could have. Increased heart rate, diarrhoea, kidney problems, high blood pressure, and even liver damage are some of the side effects initiated by these Weight Control Products.

Market Scenario:

Weight Control Products Market is booming owing to the consumer’s inclination towards personal fitness and healthy diet. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Weight Control Products has been increasing. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period (2017 – 2027). The Weight Control Products Market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Key Players:

Abbott Nutrition, Bio-Synergy Limited, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Harbalife, Neutralife, Nestle, Atkins Nutritionals, Kraft Foods, Body-Solid Inc., Kellogg Company, and Medifast Inc. are some of the prominent players competing in the Global Weight Control Products market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Competitive Analysis:

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Weight Control Products appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, product launch, technology launch, reputation and services. Manufacturers continue to innovate the sustainable product portfolio to deliver solutions to customers and meet the needs of a dynamic market space. They respond to demands by adding functionality to their product portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and U.S. has dominated the market for Global Weight Control Products Market with the largest market share, accounting for multimillions of dollars and is expected to grow over astronomical amounts by 2027, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the growing market for Global Weight Control Products Market and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2027.