UAV LiDAR Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global UAV LiDAR market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to technological developments in UAVs and the rising need for surveillance. With innovation in UAV technology, there has been a shift from the use of high-cost fixed-wing aircraft LiDAR to low-cost and more efficient UAV LiDAR. The LiDAR sensors on UAVs are able to capture images, which was previously accomplished using a crew and heavy LiDAR sensors on aircraft. A LiDAR sensor mounted on a UAV, along with sophisticated software, can quickly upload LiDAR images to the cloud. Therefore, effective decisions can be made by stakeholders and relevant parties in a short span of time. It is estimated that by the end of the forecast period, LiDAR sensor sales will rise significantly. Since the advent of UAVs, the major manufacturers of aircraft LiDAR sensors have engineered LiDAR systems for small UAVs. The efficiency of UAV LiDAR sensors is expected to improve as more research and development is carried out in this sector.

The increasing use of UAVs in various applications, such as agriculture and forestry, aerospace and defense, and natural resources management, is expected to propel market growth. However, the high costs associated with UAV LiDAR are restricting their use.

Major Key Players

3DR (US),

DJI (China),

Phoenix LiDAR Systems (US),

Faro Technology (US),

Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland),

Optech Inc. (US),

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria),

Trimble Inc. (US),

Sick AG (Germany),

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (US), and Yellowscan (France)

According to MRFR, The global UAV LiDAR market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

One of the key factors restraining the growth of the market is the lack of skilled UAV operators. Unlike conventional aircraft pilots, UAV personnel has to ensure the reliability of the entire system, which includes the vehicle, ground station, and communication equipment. UAV systems rely on computer technology, autopilot, and radio transmission to a greater extent than conventional airplanes. For this reason, a greater degree of expertise and knowledge is required to operate and control LiDAR UAVs, especially as the accident rate of UAVs is higher than that of manned aircraft. Thus, the scarcity of trained UAV operators is a serious restraint for the growth of the UAV LiDAR market. This issue can be resolved by designing better systems to control UAVs and training UAV operators.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAV LiDAR. The market for rotary-wing UAV LiDAR is expected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period. Rotary-wing UAVs are smaller in size and less expensive than fixed-wing UAVs. Their design enables access to confined spaces such as bridges and pipelines owing to which they are used for inspection and monitoring applications. They can fly horizontally and vertically and can also hover, which makes them best suited for high-resolution video capturing and aerial photography.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into laser scanner, navigation and positioning system, and others. The laser scanner segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Laser scanners display high-resolution images and are used to create clear 3D models of the surveyed area.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among customers regarding the benefits of UAV LiDAR, such as high accuracy and low cost, and government support through product adoption in various projects are the major reasons for the high growth of this market. The growing adoption of UAV LiDAR in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. For example, UAV LiDAR is used for surveying railway projects in India.

The report on the global UAV LiDAR market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.