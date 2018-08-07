PlaySimple Games appoints Eashwar Subbiah as VP – Product Management

PlaySimple Games, a mobile social gaming company has recently announced the appointment of Eashwar Subbiah as VP – Product Management. A product development specialist, Eashwar brings with him a robust over eight years of experience in all aspects of product management including strategic growth and expansion.

In his past organisation, Eashwar has launched a global top-grossing game and has driven substantial gains in audience growth, retention, and revenue in multiple game genres. He was the Director of Product at Zynga and was overseeing the entire product org for multiple games that he was responsible for.

At PlaySimple, Eashwar will report to Siddharth Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, PlaySimple Games and will lead to build innovative strategies for development of exciting and competitive words games that will add on the to the existing portfolio. He will also work towards building a highly engaged brand from all product touch points, therefore playing a pivotal role in scaling up the existing games. Additionally, he is also going to be responsible for building a strong team and an extended partner network to lead the brand towards growth and innovation.

Siddharth Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, PlaySimple Games said, “We are very excited about Eashwar joining us at PlaySimple. It has been an exciting journey for us so far and the expertise and experience he brings on board will be greatly valued as we continue to explore new growth opportunities.”

Eashwar Subbiah, VP-Product Management, PlaySimple Games added – “I have been following PlaySimple’s journey closely and I am nothing but excited to be a part of the team that’s creating a niche for itself in the word gaming space. The rate at which the global word gaming industry is growing is an indicator of the huge potential of this space and this is an opportunity to build and scale games that can truly be the front-runners.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, PlaySimple Games started it’s operations way back in 2014, with a vision to create a network of game-changing social word games that could cut through different demographics in terms of relevance and usability. From young developers to some experienced gamers who have been a part of the evolution of the Indian gaming industry, the existing team is a great reflection of the values of the company. The platform focuses on categories such as trivia, word and puzzle games and garners its revenue from advertising and in-application purchases.

About PlaySimple Games

PlaySimple Games is a mobile game development company founded in 2014 with a vision to create simple yet impactful social word games. Since its inception, PlaySimple has built a network of words games which are defined by their educational aspect and superior designing. Today, the product portfolio consists of successful games like Daily Themed Crossword, WordTrek, WordTrip, WordJam WordWars and GuessUp, all of which are available across platforms including iOS, Android, Amazon, Facebook, Messenger, and iMessage. These games have collectively reached a multi-million player base and have over 30 million downloads so far.

For more information about PlaySimple Games, please visit https://playsimple.in/