Overview of leading our company-Wonhyo Inc in korea

It is an honor for me to introduce our company to you. Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service. With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

CNC Precision Machining

WONHYO INC, which has been loved by people all over the world for over 40 years, has a wealth of experience and know-how Produce world-class products.

Nano quality control

WONHYO INC produce precision processing equipment, precision measuring equipment and precision coating equipment required in dentistry.

Special Nano coating

A company that thinks about consumers and thinks about product quality. Endo magic file manufacturer Korea,

Magic Opener file

CHARACTERISTICS

Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing

Avoided thanks to frantal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort high Cutting power Double cutting edges. Dental device in Korea

ENDO FILE

PATH file Gold

Faster instrumentation time

Less canal transportation than with manual files

*** overcome small ledges

Great solution for calci ed canals.

Not only make glide path but also shape

The coronal part Superior flexibility.

Better fatigue stress resistance

Easy to use.

GT3+

Compatible

For any ordinary Ni-Ti File

T-One File, Protaper

Reverse

One File, Waveone, Reciproc