Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Value Chain and Forecast 2016-2025

North America held a significant share of the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2016 due to the rapid changing lifestyle of people and increase in cases of chronic diseases. For instance, as per CDC, in US, seven of the top ten causes of death in 2014 were chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience considerable growth of the market due to the rising geriatric population in this region in the upcoming years.

Competitive Insights:

The key players operating in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market emphasize on product development in order to introduce more variants and flavors to capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are, Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Cargill, DuPont, Associated British Foods plc (U.K), BASF SE (Germany), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K) Dean Foods, Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods (Denmark), Nestle S.A., and PepsiCo Inc..

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to become $55.41 billion by 2025 at a growing CAGR of 7.32%. The market is primarily driven by increased incidences of chronic diseases, need for extended life span and wide application of nutraceutical ingredients in various functional areas across the globe. Nutraceutical ingredients are highly beneficial in the cases of chronic diseases. The chronic diseases mainly occur due to nutrient deficiency in the body and it has become a common phenomenon across the globe. For instance, as per CDC, chronic diseases are one of the leading causes of death and disability in US. Even, CDC reported, that about half of all the adults had one or more chronic health conditions.

Get sample Copy of this Report @ www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC09238

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Nutraceuticals ingredients covers wide range of therapeutic areas from small infections such as cold, cough, sleeping disorders to prevention of life threatening diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. It may range from dietary supplements to genetically modified food products to enhance nutritional value. Probiotics are food products which are used to improve gastrointestinal flora through live microbial feed supplement. Probiotics are used to treat or improve number of gastro intestinal conditions such as lactose intolerance, acute diarrhea and antibiotic associated complications. Another major class of nutraceutical is amino acid. Amino acids are building block of proteins made up of basic amino group and carboxyl group. Amino acids are primarily used for improving muscle growth, reduce fatigue, fasten fat burning process and improve mental wellbeing.

The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is segmented as follows-

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Feel free to get in touch for discounts and customized details: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC09238

Major TOC of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market:

Part 4.Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2025

4.3.Prebiotics

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.4.Probiotics

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.5.Proteins and Amino acids

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.6.Vitamins

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.7.Minerals

4.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.8.Omega-3 Fatty Acids

4.8.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.9.Carotenoids

4.9.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.10.Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates

4.10.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.11.Phytochemicaland Plant Extracts

4.11.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.12.Others

4.12.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Part 5.Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Nutraceutical Ingredients MarketAssessment and Forecast, By Application 016-2025

5.3.Functional Food

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.4.Functional Beverages

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.5.Dietary Supplements

5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.6.Animal Nutrition

5.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.7.Personal Care

5.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Part 6.Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Nutraceutical Ingredients MarketAssessment and Forecast, By Form 2016-2025 ($Million)

6.3.Dry

6.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

6.4.Liquid

6.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

Enquire about Extensive Report at: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/HC09238

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States