How to Locate the Flaming Hoop in Fortnite Week 4

Jumping through flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or ATK is one of the newest set of challenges available to all players in Fortnite Season 5, Week 4. What is this challenge? How to complete it?

The easy part of this challenge is obtaining your hands on a Purchasing Cart or an ATK, but from that point on you are going to have to put in some legwork to discover the firey hoops and hurl oneself by means of them. But never ever fear, we’ve got a guide right here in conjunction with a map to assist you to obtain the areas of every ring you are going to require.

Statistically, acquiring five flaming hoops is really just a little less difficult than you could count on, due to the fact there is greater than 5 around the island. The easiest technique to locate them is usually to watch our video above and comply with along.

We’ve also got a map beneath pointing exactly where the flaming hoops are, too as specifics on where the ones we jumped through could be discovered. If you are struggling to seek out an automobile, the ATK–All-Terrain Kart–can normally be identified without having a great deal trouble about the buildings located at Lazy Hyperlinks, Fortnite’s not too long ago added golf course.

Flaming Hoop Places:

More than the cavern west of Lazy Links

More than the ice cream van in between Lazy Hyperlinks and Loot Lake

South with the Tomato Town tunnel

Numerous surrounding the stunt mountain

Involving the Viking village and Snobby Shores

Hills north of Flush Factory

Beneath the bridge exactly where the desert biome starts

Eastside from the southern desert bridge, close to the dinosaurs

East of Paradise Palms

The other tricky challenge for Season 5, Week 4 requires browsing to get a Battle Star hidden somewhere on the map. As generally, Epic gives a clue as to its location, but it is purposefully vague. We’ve hunted it down, and put with each other a Search Involving Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, Stunt Mountain guide, so you will not have any difficulty in case you use that.

If you’re nevertheless playing catch-up and operating around the Season 5, Week 3 challenges, we’ve got a walkthrough on how you can stick to the Flush Factory treasure map and also gathered the locations of each of the Clay Pigeons. For those who haven’t currently done the Fortnite birthday challenges, which expire on August 7, we’ve got a guide for exactly where to seek out the birthday cakes to dance in front of as well.