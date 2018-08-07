Global Natural Antioxidants Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

We have produced a new premium report Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Organic Fruits and Vegetables. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market by types (leafy greens, vegetables market and fruits), form (fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled) and distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores and others) through main geographies in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market are WhiteWave food (Danone), Hain Celestial Group, Inc, General Mills, Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market, Inc, H.J. Heinz, Iceland Foods Ltd, Tesco PLC, The Cambridge organic company, Organic Valley Family of Farms and other companies. According to report the global organic fruits and vegetables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The organic fruits and vegetables have more nutritional value than the conventional food. The organic fruits and vegetables are produced by the specific methods and practices established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fruits and vegetables formed by using the conventional methods have some contaminants which may cause the serious diseases as cancer.

The rising awareness about the healthy and safe food is the primary factor driving the growth of organic fruits and vegetables market worldwide. The organic production does not use pesticides and fertilizers that helps to increase the production of phytochemicals such as vitamins and antioxidants into fruits and vegetables. In addition, organic fruits and vegetables use less pesticide and causes less side effects on human beings. Also, organic fruits and vegetable have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving growth in this market. Moreover, the organic products have good quality, high nutritive value and good natural sustainability that attracts consumer’s interest in the organic fruits and vegetables that is projected to serve more opportunities in upcoming market.

Among the region, North America dominates the market of organic fruits and vegetables as the demand and consumption of organic products is high in this region. Consumers here, are more inclined towards consumption of organic fruits and vegetables over conventional fruits and vegetables. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in the organic fruits and vegetables market. The growing health awareness is expected to boost the growth of organic fruits and vegetables market in the Asia-pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global organic fruits and vegetables market covers segments such as, types, form and distribution channel. On the basis of types the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into leafy greens, vegetables market and fruits. On the basis of form the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled. On the basis of distribution channel the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2018. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global organic fruits and vegetables market such as, WhiteWave food (Danone), Hain Celestial Group, Inc, General Mills, Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market, Inc, H.J. Heinz, Iceland Foods Ltd, Tesco PLC, The Cambridge organic company, Organic Valley Family of Farms and other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global organic fruits and vegetables. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of organic fruits and vegetables. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the organic fruits and vegetables market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the organic fruits and vegetables market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

