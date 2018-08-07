Data Center Transformation Market Size to reach $13.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Data Center Transformation Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Center Transformation Market size is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Automation Services market dominated the Global Data Center Transformation Market by Service Type in 2017. The Consolidation Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Optimization Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market would dominate the Global Tier 3 Data Center Transformation Market by Region during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Data Center Transformation Market by Vertical in 2017, and growing at a CAGR of 11.6 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.5% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Hitachi, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., NTT Data Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Atos and Schneider Electric SE.

Global Data Center Transformation Market Size and Segmentation

By Services Type

Automation Services

Infrastructure Management Services

Consolidation Services

Optimization Services

By Tier Type

Tier 4

Tier 3

Tier 2

Tier 1

By Data Center Type

Small & Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By End User

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises & Colocation Providers

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Hitachi, LTD.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc

Netapp, Inc.

Atos

Schneider Electric SE

