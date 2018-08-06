Telecom Cloud Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2022: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights:

The move of telecommunication companies from landline services to the cloud computing services has increased the market’s demand significantly. Market reports linked to the information and communications technology sector made available by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently published along with a report on this industry. The market is anticipated to achieve revenues worth USD 29 Billion approximately by 2022, at an expected CAGR of 20 percent in the duration of the forecast period.

The need for IT optimization that can lead to lower costs, and more elasticity and speed has increased the pace of growth of the market. With the rising significance of cloud computing in telecommunication industry, the rise in the value of access networks is providing network service providers with new business prospects. The amplified transparency of principal cloud providers will also add to the development of telecom cloud market.

Competitive Analysis

The market demonstrates a huge potential for increasing at an expedited pace. The market is very well defined in terms of segments relating to the products as well as the end users that are a part of the market. The product offering of the market has diversified tremendously as compared to the past few years, thereby making the market more lucrative for current and new contenders. The long term sustainability of the market is however greatly dependent on the tactics and the strategic roadmaps that are employed by market players. The enhanced financial liquidity of the competitors in the market has increased thereby proving new opportunities for growth of the market. The market attractiveness and competitors’ dynamics are greatly enhanced by the strategies that are being employed by market players.

The major companies in the market for telecom cloud are China Telecommunications Corporation (China), AT&T Inc.(U.S.), Telus Corporation (U.S.), BT Group PLC (U.K.), NTT Communications Corporation(Japan), CenturyLink, Inc.(U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.), Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.), T-Mobile International AG(Germany), and Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) among others.

Industry Updates:

June 2018 Flowroute which is a Seattle-based cloud telecom company is set to be acquired by West Corporation In a move to increase its present service technology. Flowroute gives a cloud-based, voice-over-Internet service to businesses. Its service allows developers and enterprises to incorporate and direct calling and messaging more effortlessly. Flowroute’s HyperNetwork service is expected to bring a cloud-based communication system into the West Corporation’s fold.

Segments:

The telecom cloud market has been segmented on the basis of applications, services, solutions, end users and cloud platform. The services segment of the market includes network as a service and communication as a service. The segmentation of the market on the basis of applications consists of customer management & provisioning, billing, and traffic management among others. The solutions segment includes Content Delivery Network (CDN), Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC), WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT) among others. The cloud platform segment consists of PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS. The end users segment comprises of healthcare, banking, transportation, government, and entertainment among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of telecom cloud market covers areas such as North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world. The North American region is anticipated to lead the telecom cloud market due to improved penetration of organization with employees having strong technical knowledge and who are keen to quickly adopt the telecom cloud services for enhanced connectivity and communication. It also provides improved technologies for sustaining the telecom cloud market in the North American region. The Asia Pacific region will perceive expansion in the forecast period due to government regulations concerning the adoption of best in class technologies. In the European region, a cloud initiative is providing telecom companies with an infrastructure for storing and managing data and computers, given that the high performance computers for processing of data and high speed connectivity for transportation of data. The telecom cloud in the European region is likely to place Europe as a data driven innovation thereby boosting and improving competitiveness of the digital market in Europe.

