Flason Becomes China’s Number 1 Provider of SMT, LED and Energy Solutions

(August 4, 2018): Finding advanced and high quality SMT, LED and Energy solutions can be a difficult task. This is because their construction requires a level of precision and care that is simply missing in many manufacturers today.

However, there is one company that has managed to break new records and consistently impress their customers ever since its foundation. This is Flason. Flason provides their customers with astonishing and amazing SMT and LED solutions, as well as solutions for various similar areas.

They are a team of professional experts who come from a multitude of exceptional areas such as the Harbin Institute of Technology, Microsoft, Panasonic and more.

Together, they work to not only embolden the future with their unique and intriguing take on the various solutions the work on, but by also providing the people with reliable and high-quality goods that they would want to invest in.

They have thus managed to attain a level of superiority all of China, even being regarded as the technological lead of it, allowing them to make great products such as the SMT reflow oven.

Their many products can be seen on their website, and they truly provide a level of precision and care in each and every one of them. Their ability to not only distinguish their brand but also bring it onto a level that is above and beyond the rest has netted them the title of being the premier option of their many customers. Some of their most liked items include their reflow oven and the wave soldering machine.

About Flason:

Flason is high-tech enterprise focusing on SMT research and development, building new advanced solutions in SMT, LED, semiconductor, energy and other areas.

Their core team consists of industrial experienced experts from Harbin Institute of Technology, Microsoft, Siemens, Panasonic and other companies’ institutions, combined top international technology with independent R&D, overseas R & D center in shenzhen put into use in August,2013. Currently Flason SMT machine represent the highest level and maintain absolute technological lead in China.

As an IPC member, Flason integrates and supports international standards and makes a positive contribution, total annual production capacity reached 2,500 units, obtained ISO9001: 2000, ISO14000, CE, UL, RoHS and other certifications. Full implementation of the IPD process, reliability, design and reliability testing throughout the entire product life cycle. Flason’s continually investment in research and development in technology and great contribution is highly recognized in the industry.

http://www.flason-smt.com/

http://www.flason-smt.com/

sales@flason-smt.com

