Find One of the Best Rehabs in Cedar Mountain @ Cedarmountain.care

Effective rehabilitation is about holistic treatment. It is purely about supporting patient rest, recover and return to their optimal mobility and independence. Rehab works to make lifestyle changes for their patients that will support a future recovery.

Rehab Redlands CA treatment at Cedar Mountain Post Acute is Rehabilitation facility that is certified by Medicare and Medi-Cal to provide 24 hour nursing care. They provide post acute services manage the nursing, medical, and therapy needs of the residents, bridging the gap between the hospital and home.

Amongst the Rehabs in Cedar Mountain the Cedar Mountain Post Acute is acclaimed as the best. Cedar Mountain provides rehabilitation services to achieve the highest level of function, independence, and safety. Individualized treatment programs are developed with the interdisciplinary team of nursing, social services, activities, and dietary in consultation with your physicians.

Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Training

Wound Care

Gait Training

Bed Mobility

Dysphagia Treatment

Aphasia/Cognitive Impairment Treatment

Rehab Dining

Restorative Care

Home Therapy Assessment

Cedar Mountain Rehab provides patient-centered care with timely and effective comprehensive services. Their goal is to treat the whole resident and his or her individual needs, helping them to achieve their highest possible level of function and independence.

The spokesperson at Cedar Mountain Post Acute says, “From the moment you pass through our doors, we want you to feel welcomed. At Cedar Mountain Post Acute, we provide a therapeutic environment for our residents. With a unique and personalized experience for our residents, our main objective is to help each patient rest, recover and return to their optimal mobility and independence. Each person is a valued guest, and they should expect a caliber of service that will fill each day with comfort, therapy, and safety.”