Best Representative for the NSM Graduate Committee – Abdelhak Bensaoula

Abdelhak Bensaoula also headed the nitride materials and devices laboratory in the same university. He is also known for his contribution as research faculty representative for the NSM graduate committee, joint appointment as research professor in the department of environment and civil engineering, University of Houston. He has also been appointed as a North American Editor for the Journal of smart materials and coating technologies. He also lead new product and research strategy at Integrated Micro Sensors Incorporated. From 2015 he has been R&D manager at the Green technology Solutions. With this vast experience in the field of physics his expertise also includes in the field of renewable energy harvesting, storage and generation, low power sensors and electronics, ultra-high vacuum technology systems design, materials for super ambient applications and many more. He also has experience in managing private, state and federal R&D grants, protection of intellectual property and documentation and filing and also managing multidisciplinary and multicultural teams. He also has many patents to his credit in the field of physics, presented more than 300 papers and 600 presentations at the US and international conferences.

He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977.