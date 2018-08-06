Artificial Turf Market to be valued at US$ 6,660.6 Mn by 2027

According to the recently published report by Future Market Insights titled, “Artificial Turf Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),” the global artificial turf market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,803.1 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period and reach US$ 6,660.6 Mn by the end of 2027. Globally, the consumption of artificial turfs was pegged at 130.0 (Mn meter sq) in 2016 and is expected to increase with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period and reach approximately 231 (Mn meter sq) by the end of 2027.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Trends

Extensive use of artificial grass turfs in various applications

Replacement of natural grass with artificial grass at sports venues

Low replacement rate

Growing popularity of sports events in Western Europe

The availability and visibility of different types of products will help in the growth of the artificial turf market

Growing installation of artificial grass in MEA region

Global Artificial Turf Market: Forecast by Region

Seven regions of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA have been examined for this report. The APEJ region is a key market that accounts for a major share in the global artificial turf market. The market in APEJ is expected to register relatively high CAGR over the forecast period and is expected to represent a high opportunity in the global artificial turf market, owing to growing infrastructure development and rising per capita expenditure. The market in APEJ was valued at US$ 1,162.2 Mn during 2017 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,454.9 Mn by 2027 end. The APEJ market for artificial turfs is expected to dominate the global artificial turf market during the forecast period.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Forecast by Infill Materials

On the basis of infill materials, the global market for artificial turf is segmented into rubber, sand, rubber & sand and others. Rubber & Sand segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial turf market in terms of revenue in 2016 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to represent market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. Rubber segment is expected to represent market attractiveness index of 0.8. The others segment is expected to remain least attractive in the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of applications, the global artificial turf market is segmented into contact sports, non-contact sports, leisure, and landscaping. Among application segments, the contact sports segment is expected to drive the market and account for a major share of the artificial turf market over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market for artificial turf are Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., ForeverLawn, Inc., Cocreation Grass Corporation, Challenger Industries, Inc., All Victory Grass (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., Act Global LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., AstroTurf, LLC, Fieldturf Inc, SIS Pitches, POLYTAN GMBH, SYNLawn and GardenGrass.

