Artificial Lift System Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 5.82% by 2023

The detailed report of Artificial Lift Systems Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Artificial Lift Systems Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2023.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

According to the region, the Artificial Lift System Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is foreseen to grow over time due to availability of low pressure wells and untapped oil wells. Also its efforts in unconventional resources such as shale gas, tight oil extraction will propel the growth. The Asia Pacific market will grow with a significant CAGR over the time. Various factors such as increasing energy demand due to increasing population, increasing spending on infrastructure and rising development activities will propel the growth in APAC region.

Major Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Kudu Industries Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Ltd, National Oil Varco Inc., JSC Alnas, Tenaris S.A., Schlumberger Ltd, GE Energy. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Overview:

The Artificial Lift System Market was worth USD 7.02 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.68 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.82% during the forecast period. Artificial Lifts are used when the natural driving energy of reservoirs is insufficient to push the liquid (water or crude oil) to the surface. These systems make use of various technique in order to get the work done. The efficiency of the production well can also be increased with the help of this system. Artificial Lift System market is expected to grow lucratively owing to extensive oil exploration activities across the globe. Also the shifting trend towards extraction from unconventional wells is expected to propel the market growth.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis:

According to the Type the market of Artificial Lift System is segmented into Gas Lift, Rod Lift, Progressive Cavity Pumps, Electrical Submersible Pumps, Hydraulic Pumps, and Others. The Rod Lift application would grow substantially and will hold majority of the market over the forecast period due to its ease of operation, simple and modest design, higher efficiency and its ability to lift high temperature oils to the surface. Also being relatively cheap and durable these systems will rule the market over time. Electric Submersible Pump market will grow in size and value due to its benefits such as corrosion resistance and being able to operate under 1Mpa Pressure. Progressive Cavity Pumps are also expected to grow over the course of time.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The application segment is fragmented into Onshore and Offshore. The Onshore application holds a majority in market due to increase in number of matured fields. The off shore application is also expected to grow due to various advantages like availability of resources and minimal cost.

The Artificial Lift System Market is segmented as follows-

By Type: Gas Lift, Rod Lift, Progressive Cavity Pumps, Electrical Submersible Pumps, Hydraulic Pumps & Others

By Application: Onshore & Offshore

By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Major ToC of Artificial Lift System Market:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Part 3. Market Overvie

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Rising deep Offshore oil Production

3.2.1.2. Production Requirements in Aged Fields have been elevated.

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Lack of Professional Knowledge.

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Increasing Number of Oil Production Activities in Sea.

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)

Make an Enquiry Of report for Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/EM04715

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

For more information, visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-lift-systems-market