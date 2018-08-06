Air Flow Sensors Market to register high revenue growth at 3.6% CAGR during 2018 to 2028

The Global Air flow Sensors market to register a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2026. China, Europe and North America are estimated to account for a significant market value share by the end of the forecast period.

FactMR delivers key insights on the global Air flow Sensors market in its report titled ‘Air Flow Sensors MarketForecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Review 2017 to 2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global Air flow Sensors market will remain positive, with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In the report, average volume per year from air flow sensors has been expressed in volume (‘000 Units). According to end use industry, the building automation segment is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, with companies focusing on developing integrated solutions as per the demand from various countries. Based on output type, the analog segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

Estimated sales of air flow sensors in the global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,942.5 Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a CAGR growth of 3.6% over the forecast period. North America, China and Europe are expected to account for a lion’s share of the global air flow sensors market by the end of 2026 and are expected to retain their positions during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1259

Global Air Flow Sensors Market Dynamics

Sales of automotive is directly proportional to the production of automotive parts. Despite the fact that the world economy is in an unstable condition, on an average, the automotive industry is expected to witness significant growth, which in turn, will drive the demand in the automotive parts market and hence, drive the market of air flow sensors. Further, climate change has forced government bodies to place strict regulations on the emission of particulate matters, such as sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxide, etc. The Paris Agreement by UNFCC, EPA (Energy Protection Agency) guidelines by the U.S. government for wastewater management, new emission standards by the government of China will restrict the emission of VOCs (volatile organic components) in these country. These new regulations will also contribute to the growth of the air flow sensors market over the projected period. Moreover, increasing adoption of air flow sensors in healthcare industry will augment the growth of the air flow sensors market substantially.

On the other hand, the present grey market of air flow sensors is expected to hinder the growth of the air flow sensors market, especially the automotive air flow sensors market during the forecast period.

Global Air Flow Sensors Market Forecast

On the basis of flow range, air flow sensors market insights suggest that the ‘Upto 50 SLPM’ segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and will be followed by the ‘Above 50 SLPM’- segment. On the basis of end-use, the building automation segment, followed by healthcare segment, is projected to dominate the air flow sensors market in terms of values and volume during the forecast period. In 2017, the building automation segment accounted for a significant market value share. In terms of volume, the healthcare segment is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

China & Europe air flow sensors market may continue to dominate the global air flow sensors market during the forecast period. North America air flow sensors market is expected to be next in the run owing to prompt adoption of automobile and healthcare equipment. Latin America and MEA are estimated to grow at above average pace over the projected period. Germany & United Kingdom are expected to hold major revenue share in the Europe air flow sensors market over the forecast period.

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1259

Global Air Flow Sensors Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants included in the Global Air flow Sensors market report are TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, First Sensor AG, Delphi Technologies, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA , Continental AG, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation, Siemens AG, OMRON Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH and others