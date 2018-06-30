Juan Antonio Nino Is a Professional Banking Executive Takes an Active Part in Social Activities

Juan Antonio Nino is a professional banking executive who has done his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the national university of Panama and MS in economics from the University of North Wales and began his career as a financial executive in the bank of Panama. After joining the Bank of Panama he has initially worked in the current accounts and compensation departments and then later on became a treasurer in the same bank. As the bank integrated as the development sectors industrial and agriculture bank he also took part in a livestock development program that was launched by the World Bank. Later, Juan Antonio Nino took the responsibility of credit of Marine Midland bank as a vice president and later became the general manager of Banco del Comercio and also the executive vice president of the confederate bank of Latin America.

During 1999, Juan Antonio Nino become the executive vice president and general manager of Banco Uno Panama and under his direction the bank has emerged as the country’s leading credit card financing entity and has from the 10th place it stood at the time of his joining. He also played a key role in the expansion of the number of subsidiaries and has opened around 20 new agencies during his term with the bank. Though having lot of experience and knowledge in banking, Juan Antonio Nino further expanded his knowledge in the domain by joining and completing the certification programs at the Harvard University and Wharton School of Business.

Juan Antonio is not only a successful banking professional but also one who has lot of interest in the social activities and contributed a lot through his participation in different programs organised by Lions Club. He has been a member of the club for a long time and took active participation in their programs that were conducted world-wide for the development of the underprivileged through different community projects. He also recently participated in an event that was organised by the NGO Women Together which is an international non-profit organisation that works towards the betterment of the vulnerable population across the world. Juan Antonio Nino has maintained a good balance between his personal and professional life like raising to the top position in the banking industry and at the same time actively participating in many social activity programs close to his heart. You can find more about Juan Antonio Nino on his social accounts.

