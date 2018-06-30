7 Local things to do in Dubai 2018

Dubai is one of most visited tourist attractions in united Arab emirates. There are a number of places to lure tourist attractions. Here is the list of best local things to do in Dubai.

Dubai is a destination with experiences beyond expectations. Whatever you desire, you get it in Dubai – right from extravagant shopping, irresistible multinational cuisine, outlandish attractions and sights, ultra modern landscapes and a great lifestyle. Dubai has so much to offer that it can be quite a challenge on deciding what to see and do during your vacation. However, Dubai also has a contrasting, simple yet exciting side to it which is far sober and toned down, and quite the opposite of the glamour Dubai portrays – a warm, friendly and closer to culture feelings that the locals provide are a treat to experience.

1. Gear up for a Dubai Desert Safari

It goes without saying that a visit to the desert is a must do when you are in Dubai. Dubai was known as a desert land before it propelled into the global scene with its high class transformation. Dubai is very much a desert city even now and provides as a great escape from the bustling city life. Head for a desert safari, an experience out of this world and quite different to the notion many travellers have about deserts. A Desert Safari in Dubai with

Desert Safari Deals gives you a clear idea that deserts can be fun too. Ride in a 4×4 vehicle into the middle of the desert surrounded by golden sand dunes where you can try on some exciting adventure sports like dune bashing, quad biking and sand boarding or simply enjoy a camel ride or watch a falconry session. Extend your day into the evening where you can watch a mesmerising sunset in the desert and later on enjoy some Arabian barbequed cuisine, bubbly shishas and traditional entertainment in an authentic Bedouin styled camp site.

2. Enjoy an Abra cruise on Dubai Creek

Dubai has two contrasting faces, one of extremes and glamour, the other is the down to earth and authentically Arabic and the best way to get a glimpse of these worlds is on the Dubai Creek which divides Dubai into its diverse portions. Experience Dubai from a distinct outlook on an abra cruise on the Dubai Creek. An abra which is a traditional wooden boat is also a popular mode of transport in Dubai for many residents as it is also the fastest and cheapest way to cross the creek. A ride on the abra offers scenic vistas of startling contrasts in the cheapest convenient way possible and provides you with an inexpensive yet memorable experience.

3. Get a traditional shopping experience at Dubai Souks

Take a detour in your vacation to the old Souks of Dubai and get the authentic shopping experience from the locals. The absence of stylish interiors and luxury brand names, brimming with eclectic variety of goods amid buzzing atmosphere, the traditional Arab markets of Dubai is a sight to experience. There are a myriad of Souks scattered around the banks of the creek and most popular among them are the Gold Souks, Spice Souks, Textile Souks and Perfume Souks. Wander around the alleys of these Souks and witness the traditional way of trading, a remarkable variety of displays of jewels and handicrafts, the tantalizing aromas of the spices and perfumes and the delight of getting all these for exceptionally reasonable prices.

4. Step back into the Bedouin era at Al Bastakiya Quarters –Old Dubai

The Old Dubai segment is where the past comes to life and takes you back to the Bedouin era. At the Al Bastakiya Quarters which forms a part of Old Dubai is where you can explore some of Dubai’s beautiful old heritage sites. A UNESCO site, The Bastakiya Quarters reflects the early years of Dubai when it was a mere pearl and fishing village and the recent modern scene was just a dream waiting to be realized. It is home to the oldest traditionally designed Arabic houses of merchants and labyrinth like lanes which are now transformed into art galleries and cafes. The Dubai Museum housed in the Al Fahidi Fort is an excellent way to acquaint with cultural and historic events in Dubai. For those curious about the Islam religion can head to the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding for some answers. Take a Heritage walk through the winding narrow lanes, fascinating wind towers and traditional buildings to experience the authentic sectors of Dubai as well relish some local treats such as Arabic Coffee and dates at the elegant cafes – A good way to take a break from present urbanism that Dubai is famed for.

5. Explore Dubai’s culture at Heritage Village

A fusion of culture experiences awaits at the Heritage Village. Built to keep tourists accustomed with Dubai’s rich traditions, history and art, the Heritage Village offers a fantastic insight into Dubai’s bygone era when Dubai was a simple village surrounded by desert and the gulf waters – a time before modernization and the unrealistic dream of a metropolitan Dubai was yet to shape up. The fascinating collection of diverse traditional local life ranging from coastal, desert to mountain living will enchant you and the glimpses of the city’s past is well reflected in the mud houses and rural settings kept intact and away from the influence of modernism.

6. Get close to nature at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai

A wetland just on the outskirts of the lively city is a refreshing sight and a great way to bond with the nature. The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a stunning natural reserve well preserved and extremely popular for migratory birds. A splendid experience for bird lovers, this place is known mainly for pink flamingo; you can get a glimpse of grey herons, great egrets, reef herons, cormorants, black-winged stilts, sandpipers, osprey and so much more.

7. Stroll in Dubai Parks and Gardens

Dubai is dotted with parks and gardens which serve as popular picnic spots for a relaxed weekend of the residents. The city offers pleasant, well manicures nature spots for its visitors to take a break, mingle with the nature and have a nice time with their family. The Dubai Miracle Garden is a refreshing oasis in the desert city with splendid outburst of colors in form of flower displays showcased and maintained perfectly in a vast landscape. The Creekside Park is set amid rolling hills, nature trails, waterfront pathway, beautiful gardens, barbeque areas and is a place where you can try rollerblading, rent a bike or stroll around through the park. The Park offers great views over Dubai Creek and is home to Dubai Dolphinarium and Children’s City. Safa Park is a popular public park in Dubai ideal for relaxing strolls through lush surroundings away from the rushes of the city and is a great option for outdoor activities like picnics, Barbeque lunch and boating.

Though Dubai speaks of innovation, contemporary style and a futuristic visionPsychology Articles, the Emirati city proves that it is rooted to its heritage and reflects the same in its simple yet alluring sights of the city. Make sure to include these places in your travel list when you visit for a more authentic experience of this Arabian city.